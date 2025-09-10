This AI Content System Works Better Than 80% Of the Slop on the Internet

A Proven Step-by-Step Approach to Supercharge Your Content Creation Using AI

The content creation process is essential, but it's also time-consuming.Even with a system in place, the constant iteration, refining, and adjusting can still leave you feeling bogged down.

Your goal isn’t just more content; it’s content that works; produced quickly and efficiently.

The truth is AI isn’t a magic wand. It’s a tool, and to truly get the most out of it, you need a structured approach.

This system is exactly that. It’s about eliminating inefficiencies and using AI to create high-quality content faster, with 80% of the work done for you.

Here’s how you do it:

Step #1: Content Audience

Before AI can do the heavy lifting, it needs to understand one key thing: who it’s writing for. Without a clear picture of your audience, AI will generate content that misses the mark.

What you need to feed AI about your customers:

Who they are (age, role, interests)

they are (age, role, interests) What problems they’re dealing with

they’re dealing with The language they use (tone, culture, jargon)

they use (tone, culture, jargon) What keywords they search for

they search for What they care about (interests)

This is where the work begins. Get this right, and AI will produce content that resonates deeply with your target audience.

In the next step👇 i will give you my secret prompt, not only to do the research for you, but also generates 50 fresh ideas to give you a head start. Keep reading

Step #2: Content Ideas

With a clear understanding of your audience, it’s time to build out your content ideas. The best part? You don’t have to brainstorm blindly. Your content ideas should come directly from your customer research.

Here’s how to generate ideas:

What does your product do for the customer? The job to be done.

Make a list of their top 10 problems.

Break each down into smaller, more specific challenges.

Visualize the customer’s journey and the steps they take to complete the job.

Identify challenges, inefficiencies, or wishes they have while completing this task.

Suggest creative, out-of-the-box solutions they might not have thought of.

List their interests, social groups, slang, and preferences.

👆This research provides a goldmine of ideas, but if that’s still not enough, I’ve got you the prompt to research your customers and generate 50 fresh content ideas instantly:

→ Content Research + 50 Content Ideas

And if it’s STILL not enough, here is 7 creative ways to generate even more ideas!

Like reading The Ai Spiel? Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Subscribe

Step #3: The Content Structure

Now that you’ve got ideas, it’s time to organize them.

The most effective content structure — specially for B2B and service businesses — is the waterfall method. This involves starting with a strong pillar piece of content and extracting micro-content for distribution across multiple platforms.

Here’s the process:

Produce your pillar content.

Extract micro-content.

Break down formats for each platform.

Create a distribution schedule (calendar).

For example:

Pillar content : A comprehensive guide or in-depth article on the main problem your customer faces.

: A comprehensive guide or in-depth article on the main problem your customer faces. Mini-content : Smaller breakdowns, like “7 ways to solve this problem.”

: Smaller breakdowns, like “7 ways to solve this problem.” Content formats: "How-to” Blog posts, Long Youtube Podcasts, Short reels, Infographics.

This system ensures that every piece of content works in harmony and maximizes the value of your initial creation.

Step #4: The Content Formats

Too often, marketers make the mistake of treating content formats as interchangeable. But that’s a fast track to producing content that lacks depth and doesn’t perform.

You need to identify the formats that resonate most with your audience and then break them down to their core elements:

Research and identify what content formats perform best in your niche Pick ones that match best with your plan Break down each format down to the smallest details and formulas

For example, in B2B with a CRM app, some top-performing content formats might include:

How-to articles (specific 3 types of how-tos).

(specific 3 types of how-tos). Ultimate guides (comprehensive, one-stop resources).

(comprehensive, one-stop resources). Listicles (bullet points or numbered lists of helpful tips).

For each of these formats, break them down exactly like a formula:

Header → [X] Steps to Make Doing [Y] [Z Times] Simpler Hook → Start with the customer problem, agitate, give solution Body Content → Break down steps 1 by 1 and give practical solutions Conclusion Call to Action (CTA)

Once AI knows the formula, it can generate content that matches these high-performing formats.

Step #5: Content Prompts

The key to unlocking AI’s potential is writing clear, specific prompts.

Without the right instructions, AI will generate generic content. With the right prompts, it becomes an extension of your team, producing high-quality drafts that only need minimal editing.

For example, to write a “how-to” article, you should structure the prompt like this:

\

This level of detail ensures that AI produces content that feels human and fits your exact needs.

Conclusion

This is your playbook for creating content faster and smarter using AI. By following this system, you’ll cut down the time it takes to produce high-quality content by 80%.

AI isn’t a replacement for your expertise, it’s a tool that amplifies your ability to execute, making you more efficient without sacrificing quality.

With these steps and prompts, you’ll streamline your content creation process, free up your time, and put your energy into higher-value activities.

How you use AI to make your content process faster and easier? Share your secret with me in comments!

Subscribe to The AI Spiel now to read more: https://aispiel.substack.com/