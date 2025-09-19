This Altcoin Will Buy Back Tokens from the Market with Its Planned Update

The BounceBit (BB) Foundation plans to take a new step towards the growth of its ecosystem.

The company is considering implementing a “fee switch” feature for BounceBit Trade, allocating platform fees directly to ongoing BB buybacks.

The official statement stated that the buybacks are currently supported by $12 million in revenue from other products, and that how the funds will be allocated and additional enforcement channels are being evaluated.

According to the latest market data, BounceBit (BB) is trading at $0.1903, a 2.59% daily increase. The token’s market capitalization is approximately $151 million, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding $143 million. Its fully diluted market capitalization (FLC) is calculated at $399.8 million.

UniSwap recently activated its fee switch mechanism. Ethena also announced that they are exploring incorporating this mechanism. The fee switch works by transferring a portion of the fees collected on the platform back to users.

