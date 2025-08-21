This banking giant raises Nvidia stock target by 60%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 01:39
NEAR
NEAR$2.55+3.86%
U
U$0.019-6.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10215+2.24%
NodeAI
GPU$0.309+10.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022048+4.44%

Banking giant HSBC has raised its Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target to $200 from $125, a 60% increase, while maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating.

The new target implies a 16% rally from the current price of $172. Notably, the American semiconductor giant is facing short-term losses, with shares down 1.6% on the day and nearly 4% over the past week.

NVDA one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold

HSBC’s revision reflects a larger-than-expected AI GPU total addressable market, driven by cloud service providers’ capex upgrades, up roughly 37% year to date. 

The bank also cited accelerating enterprise and sovereign AI demand and a more constructive outlook on China following the resumption of H20 licensing.

For 2QFY26, HSBC projects Nvidia will post sales of $46.7 billion, slightly above management’s $45 billion guidance and broadly in line with consensus at $46.3 billion. For 3QFY26, it expects $53.9 billion, also near the Street’s $53.3 billion estimate, momentum that HSBC does not believe will trigger significant upward revisions.

Risks from the Chinese market 

That said, the bank flagged several risks, particularly in China. These include uncertainty over the size of the AI GPU market, potential average selling price pressure from U.S. revenue-sharing requirements, and possible pushback against U.S. chips despite the reversal of H20 export restrictions.

In general, ahead of Nvidia’s August 27 earnings, analysts widely expect strong fiscal second-quarter results, but guidance for the October quarter may fall slightly below consensus as China revenue is unlikely to be included due to pending license approvals. 

Excluding China, Nvidia could be leaving $2–3 billion in potential near-term sales off its outlook, primarily from H20 and RTX6000D demand.

In parallel, KeyBanc raised its Nvidia price target to $215 from $190 with an ‘Overweight’ rating, while Susquehanna lifted its target to $210 from $180 and reiterated a positive stance.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/this-banking-giant-raises-nvidia-stock-target-by-60/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
U
U$0.019-6.67%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00008378+1.42%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0797-12.80%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Partager
Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

TLDR: Wormhole Foundation is preparing a counter-offer to LayerZero’s $110M Stargate bid, requesting a five-day vote suspension. LayerZero’s $110M deal values Stargate assets below treasury levels, sparking Wormhole’s challenge for a fairer process. Stargate processed $4B in July bridge volume, showing 10x yearly growth and underscoring its rising market position. Stargate DAO treasury holds $92M [...] The post Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate appeared first on Blockonomi.
CreatorBid
BID$0.07434+4.24%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1196+0.41%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/21 02:05
Partager
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.010194-1.23%
WELL3
WELL$0.000126-0.47%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000074-5.12%
Partager
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It