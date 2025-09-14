This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/14 19:26
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011999-2.67%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

TLDR

  • Capital Group invested $500 million into MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings.
  • Mark Casey views Bitcoin as a store of value, similar to gold.
  • The firm has grown Bitcoin investments to over $6 billion in four years
  • Despite volatility, Casey believes Bitcoin’s value will rise over time.

Capital Group, a respected and long-established mutual fund firm, is making waves in the world of cryptocurrency with a large-scale bet on Bitcoin. Despite being known for its disciplined investing approach, which aligns closely with Warren Buffett’s values, the firm’s portfolio manager, Mark Casey, is now one of Bitcoin’s most vocal proponents. His belief in the cryptocurrency as a store of value is driving Capital Group to invest billions into Bitcoin-related ventures.

Capital Group’s Shift Toward Bitcoin Investments

Mark Casey, a portfolio manager with over 25 years of experience, has become a major supporter of Bitcoin in recent years. Casey, who has long followed the teachings of value investor Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, is now an advocate for the cryptocurrency. His enthusiasm for Bitcoin has led Capital Group to invest heavily in Bitcoin-related companies, such as MicroStrategy, a firm that has become known for its Bitcoin holdings.

Casey and his colleagues at Capital Group have invested more than $6 billion in companies like MicroStrategy, which focuses on acquiring large amounts of Bitcoin. The firm’s involvement with Bitcoin started in 2021, when Capital Group bought a 12.3% stake in MicroStrategy for over $500 million. Despite the volatility in Bitcoin’s price, Casey views it as a modern-day equivalent to gold and believes it will eventually surpass gold in terms of value.

Evaluating Bitcoin as a Commodity

Casey treats Bitcoin much like a commodity, similar to how investors approach gold, oil, and other physical assets. He emphasizes the long-term potential of Bitcoin, viewing it as a store of value rather than a speculative asset. His assessment contrasts with the typical investment philosophy followed by traditional investors, who may be skeptical of Bitcoin’s viability and lack of tangible assets.

Even though Bitcoin has faced significant price fluctuations, Casey’s confidence in the cryptocurrency remains strong. He argues that Bitcoin’s scarcity and increasing adoption will drive its value higher over time. Despite the lack of predictable cash flow or earnings from Bitcoin, Casey compares investments in Bitcoin-related companies to investments in firms dealing with commodities like gold and oil.

Mainstream Financial Community’s Response

The broader financial community has expressed mixed opinions about Bitcoin and its place in the global economy. While some prominent investors, including BlackRock’s Larry Fink, have softened their views on cryptocurrencies, others remain critical. Warren Buffett, who is known for his aversion to Bitcoin, continues to warn against investing in the digital currency, calling it a speculative asset with limited intrinsic value.

Some analysts have questioned the rationale behind investing in Bitcoin-related stocks, citing the challenges of valuing companies based solely on a volatile digital currency. However, Casey’s approach reflects his belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential and its role as a store of value, positioning Capital Group as a key player in the growing cryptocurrency market.

Despite the criticisms, Casey and Capital Group remain committed to their Bitcoin investments. Their focus is on finding new ways to invest in Bitcoin, further solidifying the firm’s position as a prominent institutional player in the crypto space.

The post This Buffett Devotee Is Plowing Billions Into Crypto With Bold Bitcoin Bet appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

As the price of Bitcoin returns to the high of $100,000 and the share price of MSTR continues to rise, the market's divergence on Strategy's valuation is accelerating. On the one hand, many large global institutions are quietly increasing their holdings of MSTR stocks, viewing it as an important financial tool for indirectly allocating Bitcoin; on the other hand, its highly volatile and deeply leveraged asset structure has also attracted the sniping of Wall Street shorts.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25-0.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 16:31
Partager
TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

The post TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) said it has repurchased over 250,000 shares of common stock under its previously announced 250 million buyback program at an average price of $8.32 per share, notably below the company’s Treasury Asset Value (TAV) per share of $12.18. The Las Vegas‑based digital asset treasury firm also began staking its toncoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ton-strategy-executes-buybacks-and-begins-staking-to-generate-onchain-revenue/
TONCOIN
TON$3.19-2.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017372+3.31%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/14 19:41
Partager
Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Shibarium bridge exploited as attacker drains $2.4M in assets. Developers freeze staking after hacker gains 83% validator key control. BONE surges 78% post-attack while SHIB rises 4.5%. Shibarium’s Ethereum bridge was exploited in a flash loan attack on Friday, causing $2.4 million in losses. Network functions were frozen in the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, and this was done to minimize additional risks. The attacker took out a 4.6 million BONE borrow and acquired 83% of validator signing keys. With this majority, they drained 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB from the bridge contract, valued at $2.4 million. Also Read: XRP Breakout Looms as Key $3.07 Level Decides Next Move Toward $4.20 Developers Move to Contain the Breach In response, Shibarium developers suspended staking and unstaking, keeping the borrowed BONE locked under the existing delay mechanism. This ensured that the exploiter had no long-term control even though he had the majority of the keys. The attacker was also left with $700,000 in KNINE tokens associated with K9 Finance. K9 Finance DAO blocked their wallet when they attempted to sell them, so the tokens could not be sold. Investigation and Recovery Efforts Underway Kaal Dhairya, a top Shiba Inu developer, described the exploit as “sophisticated” and likely planned for months, according to his statement on X. He ensured that the police were put on guard and the possibility of a bounty should there be a refund of the money. The developers of Shiba Inu introduced Hexens, Seal 911, and PeckShield to track the attacker’s activity and enhance recovery. Volatile Token Prices After the Attack BONE saw sharp swings after the exploit, surging 78% within an hour from $0.165 to $0.294 before dropping to $0.202. Investors were also volatile as SHIB increased by 4.5% over the last 24 hours despite the breach. The Shibaria bridge hack revealed significant vulnerabilities in the security of validators, and the attacker took over 83% of the validators’ keys. The developers’ prompt response prevented the impact, but recovery and investigations are in progress. Also Read: Kame Aggregator Recovers 185 ETH Worth $832,500 After Sei Network Breach The post Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens appeared first on 36Crypto.
SEI
SEI$0.3332-6.58%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1811-8.39%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001378-5.42%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 18:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Strategy's Bitcoin leverage game: Wall Street short-selling sniping, large institutions holding shares and betting

TON Strategy Executes Buybacks and Begins Staking to Generate Onchain Revenue

Shibarium Bridge Hacked: Attacker Drains $2.4M in ETH, SHIB, and BONE Tokens

Mutual fund giant Capital Group increases holdings in Bitcoin-related stocks to over $6 billion

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure