This Decisive Talk Convinced FC Barcelona Star To Stay At Club

A decisive talk convinced Fermin Lopez to stay at the club according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources. Getty Images

A decisive talk proved key in convincing Fermin Lopez to stay at FC Barcelona according to SPORT, which cited anonymous sources.

The breakout 2023/2024 star under Xavi Hernandez repeated his strong form last term by continuing to perform well for the club legend’s successor Hansi Flick.

Scoring important goals against Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, while becoming a treble-champion of Spain in the process, it is no surprise that the Premier League came calling for the intense yet technically-gifted Andalusian.

Chelsea wanted FC Barcelona sensation Fermin

As reported by transfer market experts such as Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea was heavily interested in Fermin but was only willing to offer a paltry $47 million (€40 million) for his services.

Because of Barca’s precarious economic predicament, however, President Joan Laporta might have been tempted to entertain the bid.

Such a sum of money would have represented pure profit for the Blaugrana, with Fermin being a La Masia academy product, and also helped the club stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play (FFP) limits.

In the end, however, much to the delight of Culers, Fermin stayed put. With Gavi injured and Dani Olmo out of sorts, he could have a clear run at the central attacking midfield berth as we head into a month full of home and Champions League fixtures.

Talks with FC Barcelona chiefs proved key to not leaving

Though Fermin reportedly told Flick he was considering leaving for Chelsea despite wanting to stay at Barca, the manager put his foot down according to SPORT.

The German told his charge that he wanted him to stay and that he is counting on Fermin this term, aside from agreeing with the 22-year-old that he wasn’t given as many minutes as he deserved last season.

On the other hand, Sporting Director Deco allegedly told Fermin that he wouldn’t stand in his way of trying to make an exit if Chelsea came in with a second offer.

As that didn’t materialize come the close of the summer transfer window, though, Fermin remained a Barca player for the foreseeable future.

Fermin Lopez is loved by FC Barcelona fans for performances like that he put in against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Getty Images

Fermin will face Chelsea as an FC Barcelona player

Though a switch can’t be ruled out at another date, Fermin for now is an FC Barcelona player and one that will face Chelsea in the Champions League. On November 25, the La Liga holders travel to Stamford Bridge for a mouthwatering clash with the reigning Club World Cup kings.