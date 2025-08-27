This Fidelity stock rockets over 70% on COVID-19 alternative vaccine; Time to buy?

Invivyd (NASDAQ: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing protection against serious viral infectious diseases, is back in the spotlight with notable share price movement.

IVVD shares closed Monday’s regular session at $0.56, but surged 73% to $0.97 in Tuesday’s pre-market trading following renewed attention on its monoclonal antibody candidate positioned as an alternative to traditional COVID-19 vaccines.

Invivyd one-day stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

The spike followed a report from STAT News’ Adam Feuerstein, who highlighted Invivyd as a potential COVID-19 vaccine alternative amid growing political skepticism toward conventional immunizations.

The company’s proprietary INVYMAB platform integrates viral surveillance, predictive modeling, and advanced antibody engineering to deliver next-generation therapies, beginning with SARS-CoV-2.

New funding round impact

Investor momentum has also been buoyed by a $58 million financing round backed by RA Capital and Janus Henderson, with Fidelity listed among institutional holders. This support has reinforced confidence in Invivyd’s long-term development path.

The rally coincides with reports of a possible U.S. policy shift, as the Donald Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are said to be weighing reduced support for traditional COVID-19 vaccines.

Such developments have sharpened market focus on alternatives like Invivyd’s antibody-based approach.

It’s worth noting that Invivyd shares previously spiked nearly 193% in February after positive safety and pharmacokinetic data.

