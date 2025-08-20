This Hacker Turned Stolen $53M into $103M, Now Buying ETH Again

The hacker group that stole $53 million from Radiant Capital, a cross-chain lending protocol, is making strong bets on Ethereum (ETH).

Exploiter Purchases 2K Ethereum

According to data from Lookonchain, the exploiter’s address purchased 2,109.5 ETH on DODO, an on-chain liquidity provider and decentralized exchange, for an average price of $4,096.

Data shows that the hackers used DAI to accumulate the ETH early on August 20.

Ethereum is currently trading near $4,200, up from its local low of $4,064 earlier today.

At this point, the Radiant Capital hacker is already up by over $200,000 on their Ethereum holdings.

Radiant Capital Exploit Detailed

Radiant Capital was exploited in September 2024 by the North Korean hackers. The cross-chain lender lost $53 million to fraudulent actors, who allegedly socially engineered their way to inject their malware using a PDF document.

The protocol has already contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and multiple blockchain security firms like SEAL911, Hypernative, ZeroShadow, and Chainalysis to recover the funds. But still, no luck.

As the hackers moved the funds into multiple addresses, they also started trading Ethereum to make huge profits.

According to an Aug. 14 report, the North Korean hackers turned the stolen $53 million into roughly $103 million, a 93.5% return in around 10 months.

The post This Hacker Turned Stolen $53M into $103M, Now Buying ETH Again appeared first on Coinspeaker.

