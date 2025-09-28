MAGAX presale at $0.000293, CertiK-audited and Stage 2 live, promises 153× ROI potential as Bitcoin and Ethereum falter under bearish market pressure.MAGAX presale at $0.000293, CertiK-audited and Stage 2 live, promises 153× ROI potential as Bitcoin and Ethereum falter under bearish market pressure.

This Hidden $0.000293 Presale Is Tipped to Outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum Combined

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 03:00
Stage
STAGE$0.0000432-10.00%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01646-3.91%
ethereum64 main

Bitcoin and Ethereum Struggle as Market Sentiment Worsens

Bitcoin and Ethereum, the giants of crypto, are once again under fire from market realities that refuse to bend to hype.

Bitcoin (BTC) has slipped below $112,000, with prices now hovering near $108,909.90, down 4.27% in 24 hours. A looming “death cross” on the 4-hour chart, paired with declining retail demand, paints a bearish picture. Large-volume holders are cashing out aggressively, fueling fears of further sell-offs.

Chart64624677 3

BTC/USD | Source: TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has fared no better, breaking beneath the critical $4,000 level to trade at $3,924.62, a 5.81% daily drop. ETF outflows, fading futures activity, and weakening technicals now confirm bearish momentum. Popular analysts call ETH’s trajectory “a bear market in disguise,” down more than 20% from its August highs.

Chart64624677 4

ETH/USD | TradingView

Meanwhile, over $1.65 billion in leveraged crypto positions have been liquidated across the market in recent days, highlighting the risk-heavy environment facing traditional majors.

Investors Seek Refuge Beyond the Majors

The narrative is clear: as Bitcoin and Ethereum stagnate under regulation, whale exits, and technical fatigue, capital is rotating elsewhere. Polymarket traders are even pricing a heightened chance of a U.S. government shutdown, a risk narrative that further drains liquidity from the top coins.

In this environment, presales with real mechanics, security, and viral potential are gaining traction. One such project, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), is quietly rewriting the rules of meme coins.

MAGAX: The Meme-to-Earn Presale at Just $0.000293

At Stage 2 of its presale, MAGAX is priced at only $0.000293 per token, with funds raised already hitting $108,538 of a $115,647 cap. Early participants are staring at a projected 153× ROI should the project hit its later-stage price targets.

Chart64624677 1

Unlike speculative tokens with no backbone, MAGAX introduces AI-driven utility to the meme coin space. Built around Loomint’s detection system, the platform rewards meme creators and promoters automatically when content goes viral.

Join the MAGAX Presale

CertiK-Audited and Backed by Transparent Tokenomics

Security has long been the Achilles heel of presale projects. MAGAX counters this with a CertiK audit, passed with zero critical issues, a rare green light in today’s market. An internal review added layers of unit testing and integration security, reinforcing the ecosystem’s credibility.

  • Total Supply: 1 trillion MAGAX
  • Presale Allocation: 100 billion tokens (10%)
  • Referral Bonuses: 7% for referrers, 5% for friends
  • Stages: 50 rounds, each with rising prices — Stage 50 expected at $0.015

Every token purchase, referral, and bonus is recorded and tracked, eliminating the murky mechanics that plague most presales.

A Utility-Driven Meme Economy

Where traditional meme coins rely on hype alone, MAGAX introduces multi-layered utility to keep demand consistent and value sustained:

  • AI Meme Detection: Viral memes identified on platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram are rewarded in MAGAX.
  • Staking & Passive Yield: Long-term holders can stake for consistent returns.
  • DAO Governance: Token holders vote on platform updates and policies.
  • Referral & Booster Programs: Incentives for growth and visibility with capped rewards to prevent abuse.
  • Deflationary Mechanics: Token burns and locks help maintain scarcity, driving price pressure upward.

Together, these mechanics redefine meme coins as productive assets rather than fleeting speculation.

Why the Timing Matters

The presale is already progressing at speed. At Stage 2 ($0.000293), buyers lock in MAGAX at a fraction of its later-stage cost. By Stage 12, the token price climbs to $0.000665, and by the final Stage 50, it’s projected at $0.015.

Chart64624677 2

For investors, that’s a staggering delta: the difference between getting in early and paying 50× more in under a year.

Stage 2 Is Moving Fast — Don’t Miss It

Bitcoin and Ethereum may dominate headlines, but their growth curves are flattening. The next wave of innovation is coming from presales like MAGAX, where AI, memes, and blockchain collide to fuel the viral economy.

Stage 2 is moving fast. If Bitcoin and Ethereum can stumble, MAGAX can sprint. Buy your MAGAX tokens now at $0.000293 before the next price lift.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
Sidekick
K$0.1267-0.23%
Threshold
T$0.01529-0.45%
Union
U$0.010327-0.69%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:20
Partager
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005512+2.72%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02226-0.13%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01181+0.68%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4204+0.09%
Pi Network
PI$0.26613-1.36%
VeChain
VET$0.02184-1.66%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K