‘This is Where Wealth is Built’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 00:09
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018295-3.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.45%
XRP
XRP$2.885-5.88%
READY
READY$0.003234--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020347-6.29%

As XRP trades under $3 again, market commentators are viewing it as another advantageous window to enter before the next big wave.

XRP touched $2.95 yesterday as Bitcoin dipped to the $114,000 level. The price movement sparked another wave of apprehension among investors who had anticipated sustained fireworks following the conclusion of the Ripple lawsuit. However, although the lawsuit ended last week, XRP has been more bearish since the short-lived pump triggered by the announcement.

Meanwhile, according to Coach JV, a widely followed XRP advocate, XRP trading under $3 again is “a massive blessing.”

– Advertisement –

Why XRP Under $3 is “a Massive Blessing”

He noted that while the majority panic during low-price periods, seasoned investors recognize this as the foundation of wealth-building. “This is where wealth is built,” he said.

Coach JV emphasized that financial growth comes from accumulating during sideways markets long before the next bull cycle begins.

Follow TheCryptoBasic On Google NewsFollow TheCryptoBasic On Google News

He also used the analogy of farming to illustrate his point. Most people want to buy when the crops are ready for harvest—similar to when an asset is surging. But the smart money moves when the soil still looks bare.

To him, XRP at this stage is like fertile ground. It may seem uneventful to the impatient, but those with discipline will be the ones who eventually reap the rewards.

Essentially, Coach JV is suggesting that XRP remains undervalued at its current price around $3, and that it could be worth significantly more in the future. He believes those who accumulate now will be the biggest beneficiaries. As a result, he calls XRP under $3 a blessing for “cheap” accumulation.

“Unimaginable Wealth” in the Offing

Meanwhile, one commentator disagreed with the view, saying that XRP at $500—not $3—would be the true “massive blessing.”

In response, Coach JV remarked that when the day comes for $500 XRP, the reward will go to the “warriors” who remained patient and didn’t panic during the red days but continued to accumulate. He reiterated his belief that wealth is not built when the markets are green.

His latest commentary adds to his series of inspirational tweets urging XRP investors not to despair amid fluctuating prices. Coach JV previously said that one day, loyal XRP holders will wake up to “unimaginable wealth.”

He believes XRP’s price could eventually soar high enough to transform lives, especially for retail investors.

Currently, most XRP holders own fewer than 500 tokens, with hopes pinned on the price hitting triple- or even four-digit levels.

At $100 per XRP, holders of 25,000 tokens could see $2.5 million, while those with 500 tokens would need prices in the thousands to realize life-changing gains.

Bolder predictions within the XRP community envision prices as high as $10,000. Meanwhile, such forecasts often overlook market cap implications and the resulting concentration of wealth among large holders.

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/19/expert-says-xrp-under-3-is-a-massive-blessing-this-is-where-wealth-is-built/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=expert-says-xrp-under-3-is-a-massive-blessing-this-is-where-wealth-is-built

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules