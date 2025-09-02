This is Why Forbes Excludes Satoshi Nakamoto From Its List

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 22:03
Threshold
T$0.01596+0.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.06005+5.75%
SUN
SUN$0.022232-0.10%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,875.63+1.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09813+0.49%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%

One of the biggest mysteries in finance is not just who Satoshi Nakamoto is—it’s why the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, who sits on one of the largest personal fortunes in history, doesn’t appear on any billionaire rankings.

Forbes, the publication that made “The World’s Billionaires” list a cultural touchstone, has quietly drawn a line in the sand—and it may say more about them than it does about Satoshi Nakamoto.

Forbes’ Billionaire Rankings Cling to Old Rules of Identity and Paperwork

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading for $110,302. Therefore, Satoshi Nakamoto’s dormant stash of 1.1 million BTC is worth more than $121 billion, almost enough to rival the fortunes of Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: BeInCrypto

Yet, Satoshi’s name is absent from Forbes’ billionaire rankings. The reason?

That explanation reveals the central flaw in how wealth is measured today. In an age where assets can be provably tracked on-chain, Forbes clings to a framework rooted in identity, legal structures, and corporate filings.

Satoshi is not excluded because the wealth isn’t real. Rather, because the wealth does not fit the story Forbes is used to telling.

Satoshi’s Ghost Fortune Exposes the Cracks Amid the Identity Trap

Forbes is not anti-crypto. Its rankings regularly include exchange founders such as Changpeng Zhao (CZ), token billionaires like Justin Sun, and institutional players.

However, Forbes’ methodology is still tethered to a 20th-century assumption, where wealth must be tied to a face and a filing cabinet.

Offshore trusts, shell companies, and anonymous corporate structures do not prevent billionaires from being ranked because there is ultimately a legal entity to which they are tied.

With Satoshi, there is no name, passport, or paper trail; only a set of keys on a blockchain. The assets are more transparent than most fortunes in the Forbes list, yet somehow, they are treated as less legitimate.

Previous attempts to reveal the identity of the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator have flopped. This includes theories from an HBO documentary, which proved very controversial. Individuals like Nick Szabo, Peter Todd, and Craig Wright also presented as likely candidates.

Others also front Twitter founder Jack Dorsey as Satoshi Nakamoto, but all these remain theories at best, with no material evidence to support the claim.

Justified or Outdated? Experts Debate Forbes’ Stance

Not everyone believes Forbes is wrong. Bryan Trepanier, Founder & President of On-Demand Trading, argues that exclusion is simply common sense.

According to Trepanier, a better approach would be for Forbes to create a list of the largest wallets and their holdings. He says this would give recognition without misrepresenting ownership.

For Trepanier, the fact that Satoshi’s wallets have been frozen in time for more than a decade undermines the claim that this is usable wealth.

That argument resonates with those who see billionaire rankings as more about economic power than raw account balances.

Yet others see Forbes’ position as increasingly untenable. Mete Al, Co-founder of ICB Labs, says the refusal to acknowledge Satoshi reflects a blind spot.

Mete Al points out the irony that many billionaires hide wealth behind opaque legal structures and offshore accounts, yet still make the Forbes list.

By contrast, Satoshi’s coins are visible to anyone with a blockchain explorer.

Elsewhere, Ray Youssef, CEO of NoOnes, says that Forbes’ methodology goes beyond missing the point.

According to Youssef, Forbes’ approach risks irrelevance because wealth today is no longer just tied to traditionally recognized assets

Youssef warns that by refusing to adapt, legacy outlets risk ceding credibility to Web3-native media that already track digital wealth with nuance.

Measuring Power in the Digital Era

Satoshi’s absence also conceals just how much influence pseudonymous wealth already exerts. A single transaction from Nakamoto’s wallets would dominate headlines and rattle markets in a way few corporate announcements could.

According to Mete Al, ignoring them doesn’t make their influence disappear. Rather, it blinds mainstream audiences to how much power crypto represents today.

Web3 expert and BestChange ambassador Nikita Zuborev echoed the sentiment in a statement to BeInCrypto.

So what comes next? Even skeptics like Trepanier suggest Forbes could publish supplemental lists of the largest wallets and balances.

Some propose sidestepping the identity issue while acknowledging the scale of digital wealth.

Beyond satisfying crypto’s demands for recognition, that hybrid approach would bring transparency to a growing asset class and help the mainstream understand just how much value circulates outside traditional systems.

Why It Matters

At first glance, Satoshi’s exclusion seems like a quirk of methodology. However, looking closer, it becomes a symbol of the battle between two definitions of wealth.

Forbes’ rankings are built on identity, documentation, and legacy finance. Bitcoin and Satoshi’s ghost fortune are built on math, transparency, and the absence of identity.

By leaving Nakamoto off the list, Forbes goes beyond making a technical call, signaling that the rules of the old world still define the billionaire class.

Whether that stance holds is an open question as crypto reshapes financial reality.

Nevertheless, ignoring Satoshi does not make them disappear. Rather, it only highlights the limits of billionaire rankings in an age when one of the richest entities alive may remain forever nameless.

Disclaimer

In adherence to the Trust Project guidelines, BeInCrypto is committed to unbiased, transparent reporting. This news article aims to provide accurate, timely information. However, readers are advised to verify facts independently and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Please note that our Terms and Conditions, Privacy Policy, and Disclaimers have been updated.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/forbes-billionaire-rankings-satoshi-nakamoto-bitcoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch