This memecoin is making moves in the current crypto cycle

After DOGE’s 53,000% run, Little Pepe at $0.0020 eyes massive gains, sparking 2025 memecoin hype.

Dogecoin’s rise was more than a market move; it was a cultural moment. DOGE went wild, delivering over 53,000% gains as it climbed to $0.74.  

Now, in 2025, a new contender is stepping into that spotlight. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is building its hype cycle, and with analysts projecting potential gains of up to 24,000% from its current price of $0.0020, it is looking like history could repeat itself, just with a different mascot.

From Dogecoin’s 2021 highs to LILPEPE’s 2025 moment

The soaring success of Dogecoin in 2021 came as no surprise, as the community energy indeed gave ample support to the viral asset. Fast forward to today, the same ingredients, community buzz, social media dominance, and growing investor interest are swirling around LILPEPE.  The difference is that Little Pepe isn’t just running on hype; it is coming into the scene with stronger fundamentals, modern blockchain tech, and a well-structured presale catching fire.

Why Little Pepe is surging right now

The Little Pepe presale is already deep into Stage 11 after selling out Stage 10 ahead of schedule. Tokens are priced at $0.0020, a 10% jump from the previous stage’s $0.0019. 

Early investors who joined in Stage 1 have already doubled their money, seeing gains of 100%. There’s a clear upside even for those jumping in now; holding until the planned launch price of $0.0030 offers a potential 50% gain before the token even hits exchanges. 

Stage 11 is 93.74% filled at the time of writing, with 13,357,746,538 tokens sold and $20,540,495 raised out of the $22,325,000 target. Once this stage wraps, the price will climb to $0.0021 in Stage 12. With 20 stages total, each price increase rewards those who moved early, and momentum has been building with every round.

Security, visibility, and community power

One of the key reasons investors are taking LILPEPE seriously is that it has already been audited by CertiK, scoring 95.49%, an unusually high mark for a memecoin. That’s a significant trust signal in a market where many projects skip proper security checks. 

On top of that, LILPEPE is already listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it the kind of early visibility that can accelerate growth once trading begins. The community element is just as strong. LILPEPE recently peaked higher than PEPE, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu in ChatGPT-5’s memecoin question volume trend between June and August 2025, which means people aren’t just noticing it, they’re talking about it more than the biggest names in the space. 

And to fuel that energy, the team is running a $777,000 giveaway, where ten winners will each take home $77,000 worth of LILPEPE.

Could this be the next Dogecoin moment?

In 2021, Dogecoin delivered unbelievable returns, climbing thousands of percent in just months. Analysts now see LILPEPE capable of a similar run, with projections suggesting up to 24,000% gains from its current price. 

That may sound ambitious, but the parallels are hard to ignore when combined with presale velocity, exchange visibility, security audits, and a surging online presence. Stage 11 investors still have a chance to lock in a presale price before the next 10% jump. Given how quickly earlier stages sold out, the window could close faster than people expect.

Final thoughts

In 2025, Little Pepe is stepping into that same lane with a stronger foundation, audited security, and an investor-friendly presale model. With its current price at $0.0020, a nearly sold-out Stage 11, a projected 50% gain before launch, and the possibility of 24,000% returns down the line, it’s hard not to feel the same excitement that Dogecoin once brought. The presale isn’t just a fundraising stage; it’s the on-ramp to what could be one of the most talked-about memecoins of the cycle. For those who missed the Dogecoin wave, this might be a second chance to ride something that starts small, feels fun, but has the potential to turn into something unforgettable. 

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

From the margins to the mainstream: The new capital frontier is not what you think it is | Opinion

With mobile-first adoption and rising economic pressure, financial power is becoming more democratized by technology.
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,703.14+2.18%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44+6.40%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003176+11.75%
