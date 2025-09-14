This New Crypto Coin Could Be the Next to Hit $1, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Might Outperform Solana (SOL)

Every bull cycle produces one breakout token that goes from obscurity to headlines with a simple milestone: hitting $1. Ripple’s XRP and Solana (SOL) both had their moments, starting from cents before surging to mainstream recognition. Now, analysts are asking: which new crypto coin could be next to hit $1?

All eyes are on Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi token priced at just $0.035. With strong mechanics, security credentials, and a roadmap designed for growth, many believe it could not only reach $1 but also outperform Solana’s trajectory in terms of percentage gains.

Solana (SOL)

Solana remains one of the most respected networks in crypto space. It powers decentralized applications (dApps), NFTs, and DeFi projects at lightning speed, with lower fees than Ethereum. Recently, institutional flows have strengthened its position:

Today, 13 public companies collectively hold 8.9 million SOL, a stash valued at roughly $1.8 billion, underscoring Solana’s growing presence in institutional portfolios. This momentum is being reinforced by Forward Industries, which is rolling out a dedicated Solana treasury strategy with backing from Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto. At the same time, SOL Strategies is preparing to debut as the first Solana treasury firm listed on Nasdaq, a move that brings Wall Street credibility to the blockchain and signals the next phase of mainstream recognition for Solana.

At around $208 per token, Solana has already delivered life-changing gains for early investors. But its massive market cap now makes another 100x move highly unlikely. The room for exponential growth belongs to smaller, cheaper tokens that are just beginning their journey.

Why Investors Look for the “Next Solana”

Investors chasing 100x returns know history won’t repeat exactly. Solana went from under $5 to over $200 because it was early, fast, and built a vibrant ecosystem before competitors could catch up. Today, its size limits those parabolic moves.

That’s why retail investors are pivoting to low-cost tokens with similar breakout potential. The logic is simple: it’s easier for a coin at $0.035 to reach $1 (a 28x move) than it is for a $208 coin like SOL to climb to $5,800 (a 28x move of its own). This math is what makes Mutuum Finance (MUTM) so compelling right now.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is built as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol, uniting lenders and borrowers through peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) systems.

In P2C mode, lenders deposit assets into liquidity pools managed by smart contracts, while borrowers can instantly access loans. Rates adjust automatically based on supply and demand.

In P2P mode, lenders and borrowers connect directly for customized loan agreements, secured by the blockchain for transparency and reduced counterparty risk.

When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens, which track deposits and can be staked in the safety module to earn extra MUTM rewards. This system ties real demand—borrowing, lending, staking, directly to token value.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already showing tangible signs of adoption. The presale has drawn in more than $15.65 million, a figure that places it among the most successful early-stage fundraising efforts of 2025. Over 16,250 holders have joined so far, signaling growing community confidence and institutional-level whale interest, including six-figure deposits in recent days.

At the current price of $0.035 in Phase 6, investors are still early, with the confirmed launch price set at $0.06, nearly a 2x upside locked in and even more as the token shortly adapts at its launch. With Phase 6 selling quickly, the next stage will raise the price to $0.04, a 20% increase, creating a clear incentive for investors to secure their allocations now rather than later. This structured presale model ensures steady upward momentum and builds the kind of organic demand that meme-driven tokens typically lack.

To put into perspective, a $950 allocation into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at the presale price of $0.035 would be worth about $1,628 at the $0.06 launch price, a gain of more than 70%. Once MUTM climbs to $0.35 in the months after listing, the stake would rise to more than $9,499. Should the token reach the much-anticipated $1 milestone, that same $950 investment would grow to an impressive $27,150.

By contrast, the same $950 placed into Solana (SOL) at roughly $208 secures about 4.56 SOL. If SOL advances to $250, that position would be worth just over $1,140. Even if Solana manages a push to $350, the investment would expand to around $1,596. While that reflects healthy growth for a blue-chip asset, it pales in comparison to the asymmetric upside available in early-stage tokens like MUTM, where a low entry price amplifies the potential for exponential gains.

Oracle Infrastructure

Another cornerstone of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap is its reliance on a robust oracle infrastructure. Oracles serve as the bridge between blockchain applications and data, delivering accurate and timely information about asset prices. For a lending and borrowing protocol like MUTM, this function is critical: without precise inputs, the risk of faulty liquidations, unfair borrowing terms, or systemic failures rises dramatically.

Mutuum Finance plans to integrate Chainlink-powered oracles, widely regarded as the industry standard for decentralized price feeds. These oracles will ensure that over-collateralized loans are managed fairly, collateral values are measured accurately, and liquidations occur only when necessary. By anchoring the protocol to reliable external data, users can have confidence that their deposits and loans are protected from manipulation.

To further strengthen resilience, Mutuum’s design anticipates fallback oracles and even the use of aggregated feeds. This redundancy means the protocol won’t rely on a single data source, reducing vulnerabilities in the event of latency, outages, or price feed manipulation. Combined, these safeguards create a more secure and transparent environment for both lenders and borrowers.

The $1 Path

The beta platform for Mutuum Finance is set to launch on the same day the token lists, an approach that immediately sets it apart from many presale projects that go live without a working product. From day one, users will be able to supply assets, borrow against overcollateralized positions, and stake their mtTokens in the safety module to earn rewards. Having these features available at launch creates real utility from the outset and significantly increases the likelihood of top-tier exchange listings, since platforms prefer tokens tied to functioning ecosystems. It also builds trust among early adopters, who can see the protocol in action rather than waiting on promises of future development.

Mutuum Finance also plans to introduce an over-collateralized stablecoin, which will serve as a cornerstone of its lending and borrowing markets. Over-collateralization means users must lock up assets worth more than the stablecoin they mint, ensuring the system stays solvent even during volatile swings. Stablecoins are crucial in DeFi because they provide a predictable, dollar-pegged medium of exchange, making borrowing and lending more practical for everyday users and institutions alike.

For MUTM, the introduction of a stablecoin would not only expand functionality but also create continuous demand for collateralized assets, driving further adoption of the token itself and helping to stabilize long-term growth. Each of these milestones expands the protocol’s ecosystem, fueling further demand for MUTM tokens.

Solana (SOL) has earned its place as a blue-chip blockchain, backed by institutions and recognized on Wall Street. But its size means the days of 100x gains are behind it. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced at $0.035, is still in its early stages, combining a low entry point with a roadmap that delivers real mechanics, security, and adoption pathways.

