This New Cryptocurrency Could Surge 11,350% as Prediction Platform Polymarket Eyes $9B Valuation

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/18 20:43
1
1$0.004112+311.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0365+2.99%
MAY
MAY$0.04464+4.00%
mutm-rise

The post This New Cryptocurrency Could Surge 11,350% as Prediction Platform Polymarket Eyes $9B Valuation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Polymarket is preparing for a United States debut after fresh reports reveal a funding round that may push its valuation close to $9 billion. Just three months ago, the prediction market stood at $1 billion, highlighting how rapidly momentum is building. 

At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is advancing through its presale, drawing strong interest as crypto prices today continue to fluctuate. Together, these developments are showing why investors are turning toward new crypto coins that promise fresh opportunities in a market searching for stability.

Polymarket Preparing For $9 Billion Valuation

Polymarket has already raised $200 million earlier this year from backers including Founders Fund. The company is now preparing a new round that may triple its last valuation. This jump reflects demand for prediction markets that allow participants to trade outcomes of real-world events.

Polymarket’s visibility has been fueled by U.S. political events and sports markets, which consistently attract heavy trading. Its monthly volume has crossed $1 billion, ahead of competitor Kalshi’s $875 million. 

Moreover, Polymarket has integrated Chainlink’s oracle network to improve asset resolution speed, further strengthening its platform. Consequently, the expansion into the U.S. market is arriving at a time when trading activity is climbing and crypto investing is being reshaped by new tools.

Mutuum Finance Borrowing And Liquidity Model

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is introducing a dual approach to lending through its Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer models. Borrowers are benefiting from variable interest rates tied to utilization, meaning low demand keeps rates modest, while higher borrowing activity pushes them up to encourage repayments and new deposits.

Stable interest options are also being considered for users who prefer predictable repayment costs. These allow borrowers to lock rates, though at a slightly higher level than variable ones. Furthermore, safeguards such as overcollateralization and liquidation thresholds are built in to protect lenders and the system. This ensures loans remain balanced even during periods of market volatility.

buy-mutm-presale

Presale Phase Six Status

Phase 6 of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is now underway and selling rapidly. The current price is $0.035, which is a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Since the presale began, $15,900,000 has been raised, and there are already 16,340 holders. 

Investors who join at this stage are positioning themselves before Phase 7 opens at $0.04, a 14.3% increase. At launch, the price will stand at $0.06, meaning buyers in Phase 6 are set for a 385% return.

The project has finalized its CertiK audit with a token score of 90/100, highlighting strong security. In addition, a bug bounty program worth $50,000 USDT has been launched with four reward tiers to cover vulnerabilities of all severities. This is building further trust around Mutuum’s ecosystem as more participants prepare for its listing.

Extra Incentives Driving Attention

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is also celebrating its presale with a $100,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 in MUTM, provided they complete the steps and meet the eligibility threshold of a $50 minimum presale purchase. Moreover, the team has launched a new dashboard showing the top 50 holders. These top accounts stand to gain bonus rewards if they maintain their positions.

This combination of technical safeguards, community engagement, and added incentives is giving the project momentum while broader crypto predictions suggest heightened activity in DeFi tokens.

Returning To The Bigger Picture

Polymarket’s push toward a $9 billion valuation and Mutuum Finance’s rapid presale progress are both capturing attention at a time when many investors are asking what crypto to buy now. 

Polymarket is proving the potential of prediction markets, while Mutuum Finance is demonstrating how innovative DeFi models can attract strong support even before launch. 

Consequently, those tracking new cryptocurrency projects may find that these tokens stand out as serious considerations.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.0653+2.25%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939-3.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+1.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+7.34%
Chainlink
LINK$24.34+5.91%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager
Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

XRP için bugün kritik bir gün olması bekleniyor. Zira ABD’nin ilk XRP ETF’inin bugün onaylanması bekleniyor. XRP için kritik haber beklenirken, Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse‘dan önemli açıklamalar geldi. Bloomberg’e konuşan Ripple CEO’su, XRP ETF onayının sadece zaman meselesi olduğunu ve XRP’nin Beyaz Saray rezervlerine eklenebileceğini belirtti. Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse, bir XRP spot ETF’sinin onayının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
XRP
XRP$3.1258+3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018598+9.54%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Robinhood US to List CRV

W token spikes 20% after Wormhole announces new upgrade