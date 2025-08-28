This New Shiba Inu Rival Is Being Bought Up Heavily By Top Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Holders

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 05:52
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.15-3.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.72%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000561-1.40%
Suilend
SEND$0.5348-7.45%
Wink
LIKE$0.012764+0.84%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001001-0.59%

The meme coin market has always thrived on community power and viral momentum. Tokens like Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu each proved that culture-driven hype, when mixed with accessibility, can send prices soaring to levels few expected. Now, a new contender, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is gaining traction, with reports that some of the largest holders of DOGE and PEPE are quietly stacking up tokens during its presale. Traders see this as a sign that Layer Brett could be the next breakout in the meme coin space.

Dogecoin whales are diversifying

Dogecoin remains the original meme coin success story. Its playful branding and loyal online community pushed it from a joke into a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency. Even now, DOGE enjoys strong liquidity and daily trading volume across the largest exchanges.

But as the coin matures, many early holders are seeking high-upside opportunities in emerging projects. Whales accumulating Layer Brett suggests that seasoned DOGE investors recognize the potential of a fresh meme coin built on stronger tech. This shift highlights how even the most established meme investors are keeping an eye on newer tokens that combine hype with utility.

Pepe holders betting on the next wave

When Pepe burst onto the scene, it showed just how quickly a meme token could capture attention with the right mix of humor and community. Despite its rapid rise, some PEPE whales appear to be hedging by adding Layer Brett to their wallets.

Unlike Pepe, which runs on hype alone, Layer Brett is backed by Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, giving it scalability, faster speeds, and lower fees. For PEPE holders, this creates a balance between cultural power and technical utility, a mix that could drive bigger gains in the long run. It signals that even within the Pepe community, there is recognition that the next wave of meme coins may need more than just viral buzz to succeed.

Shiba Inu paved the way for ecosystems

Shiba Inu went beyond the meme coin template by creating a broader ecosystem. With Shibarium, NFT projects, and a decentralized exchange, SHIB proved that meme coins could evolve into long-term players. However, its growth has slowed as traders wait for fresh catalysts.

Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next step in this evolution, combining meme-driven appeal with staking rewards, NFT tie-ins, and cross-chain features from day one. For Shiba Inu investors seeking the next 100x opportunity, $LBRETT’s presale is drawing heavy attention. The contrast shows how SHIB set the foundation, but projects like Layer Brett are trying to build on it from the start.

Why Layer Brett is attracting top holders

Layer Brett’s biggest selling point is how it merges culture with capability. As an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, it offers near-instant transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards that reach into the thousands of percent APY during presale. The roadmap includes gamified staking and NFT integrations, while a capped supply of 10 billion tokens builds scarcity into its foundation.

With top holders of Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu already moving in, the project is gaining credibility fast. This early whale activity is giving Layer Brett a boost in legitimacy, helping it stand out from typical short-lived meme tokens.

Final thoughts

The meme coin market has always been driven by community and timing. Dogecoin proved staying power, Pepe showed how fast hype can explode, and Shiba Inu demonstrated how memes can evolve into full ecosystems. Now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as the next stage, a meme coin with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability and early whale interest. For investors chasing the next breakout, this could be one of the strongest setups heading into 2025.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
Areon Network
AREA$0.015-1.89%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002606-7.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01867-0.69%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/28 06:00
Partager
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
U
U$0.00989-14.14%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004935-2.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074-1.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:05
Partager
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10074-1.50%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001647-1.02%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

Telegram&#039;s Pavel Durov approved to leave France temporarily

Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses