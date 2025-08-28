This New Shiba Inu Rival Is Being Bought Up Heavily By Top Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Holders

The meme coin market has always thrived on community power and viral momentum. Tokens like Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu each proved that culture-driven hype, when mixed with accessibility, can send prices soaring to levels few expected. Now, a new contender, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is gaining traction, with reports that some of the largest holders of DOGE and PEPE are quietly stacking up tokens during its presale. Traders see this as a sign that Layer Brett could be the next breakout in the meme coin space.

Dogecoin whales are diversifying

Dogecoin remains the original meme coin success story. Its playful branding and loyal online community pushed it from a joke into a multi-billion-dollar cryptocurrency. Even now, DOGE enjoys strong liquidity and daily trading volume across the largest exchanges.

But as the coin matures, many early holders are seeking high-upside opportunities in emerging projects. Whales accumulating Layer Brett suggests that seasoned DOGE investors recognize the potential of a fresh meme coin built on stronger tech. This shift highlights how even the most established meme investors are keeping an eye on newer tokens that combine hype with utility.

Pepe holders betting on the next wave

When Pepe burst onto the scene, it showed just how quickly a meme token could capture attention with the right mix of humor and community. Despite its rapid rise, some PEPE whales appear to be hedging by adding Layer Brett to their wallets.

Unlike Pepe, which runs on hype alone, Layer Brett is backed by Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure, giving it scalability, faster speeds, and lower fees. For PEPE holders, this creates a balance between cultural power and technical utility, a mix that could drive bigger gains in the long run. It signals that even within the Pepe community, there is recognition that the next wave of meme coins may need more than just viral buzz to succeed.

Shiba Inu paved the way for ecosystems

Shiba Inu went beyond the meme coin template by creating a broader ecosystem. With Shibarium, NFT projects, and a decentralized exchange, SHIB proved that meme coins could evolve into long-term players. However, its growth has slowed as traders wait for fresh catalysts.

Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next step in this evolution, combining meme-driven appeal with staking rewards, NFT tie-ins, and cross-chain features from day one. For Shiba Inu investors seeking the next 100x opportunity, $LBRETT’s presale is drawing heavy attention. The contrast shows how SHIB set the foundation, but projects like Layer Brett are trying to build on it from the start.

Why Layer Brett is attracting top holders

Layer Brett’s biggest selling point is how it merges culture with capability. As an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, it offers near-instant transactions, ultra-low fees, and staking rewards that reach into the thousands of percent APY during presale. The roadmap includes gamified staking and NFT integrations, while a capped supply of 10 billion tokens builds scarcity into its foundation.

With top holders of Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu already moving in, the project is gaining credibility fast. This early whale activity is giving Layer Brett a boost in legitimacy, helping it stand out from typical short-lived meme tokens.

Final thoughts

The meme coin market has always been driven by community and timing. Dogecoin proved staying power, Pepe showed how fast hype can explode, and Shiba Inu demonstrated how memes can evolve into full ecosystems. Now, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is emerging as the next stage, a meme coin with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability and early whale interest. For investors chasing the next breakout, this could be one of the strongest setups heading into 2025.

