This Smart, Dark, Adult Comedy Is An R-Rated Riot

A smart and sharp reimagining, ‘The Roses’ is a winner. Searchlight Pictures

In a world of lazy sequels and remakes that fail to capture what made the original film so beloved, it’d be easy to dismiss dark romantic comedy The Roses as more of the same. However, that would be a mistake.

While not perfect, this version of the story, based on Warren Adler’s 1981 novel The War of the Roses and a remake of the titular 1989 film starring Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, and Danny DeVito, makes the source material its own.

Written by Tony McNamara, nominated for an Oscar for his work on both The Favourite and Poor Things, and directed by Jay Roach, the filmmaker behind the Austin Powers movies, Meet the Parents, and Meet the Fockers, this takes a different approach to the narrative of a warring couple.

Here, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play Theo, a successful architect, and Ivy, a rising restaurateur. From the outside, they appear to be a picture-perfect couple who have it all, including successful careers, a solid marriage, and great kids. However, while things start out great and they are supportive of each other’s dreams and aspirations, things sour as jealousies and cracks become apparent. Theo’s career starts to nosedive at the same time as Ivy’s takes off. It’s game on and gloves off as things quickly fall apart, often right in front of the faces of their mortified family and friends.

‘The Roses’ Has Fire In Its Belly Laughs

The Roses boasts an ensemble cast that also includes Andy Samberg, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Sunita Mani, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and a brief but scene-stealing appearance from Allison Janney as Ivy’s divorce lawyer. The Roses is rated R and in theaters from Friday, August 29, 2025, kicking off the Labor Day weekend.

As well as being a bold reimagining, The Roses puts a refreshing twist on the pressures of success and the trappings of modern life, the risks of making our careers our identity, and the messiness of modern relationships and family. In a sense, it’s a tale as old as time, one that has been told multiple times before. However, what Roach and McNamara do with it is the special sauce that makes this version crackle and pop, both hilariously and frequently uncomfortably. One moment you’ll be squirming, and the next you’ll be howling.

Both are highly experienced in creating unique dynamics on screen and capturing the raw reality of relationships, personal and romantic. What McNamara does brilliantly is craft dialogue that you could believe these characters are saying, but more than that, it feels natural for the actors playing them. Multiple times, there are lines delivered with such precision that it is perfection. In the wrong hands, it wouldn’t work, and both the intent and the impact would be off and diminished. That is key here because he’s a master at crafting and placing curses that are there not for shock value, that’s easy, but they’re specific and considered. There’s an intelligence and precision to it.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Roses.’ Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

‘The Roses’ Pairs Cumberbatch And Colman On Screen For The First Time

Cumberbatch and Colman, who McNamara has previously worked with on The Favourite, were attached to The Roses when the writer and director came on board the project. It also marks the first time the British pair have appeared on screen together. While Colman has a resume that boasts acclaimed turns in comedies like Peep Show and Fleabag, the Doctor Strange and Sherlock actor rarely gets to flex his muscles in the genre. However, he clearly has natural timing and delivery, which allows him to land comedic dialogue and elicit laughs, even as he might not be about to embrace slapstick.

Both Colman and Cumberbatch lean into the cruelty and appear to be having a blast with the love language that turns from teasing to outright attack. They are certainly a complementary pairing to Douglas and Turner in the previous feature adaptation.

While set in California, The Roses was actually shot in and around Salcombe in Devon, in the South West of England. Who knew the sleepy seaside town would make a good twin for just outside of San Francisco? You would never know. Roach and his creative team, most of whom came from the UK, keep it feeling very American, but there are distinctly British elements that come through, not least in the acerbic British wit. It’s something McNamara, who is Australian, feels an affinity with and has a flair for, as there is a strong cultural connection between the cultures.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman in ‘The Roses.’ Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

At a time when comedies struggle to make an impact in movie theaters, The Roses, much like The Naked Gun not long before, is a strong argument for Hollywood not to shy away from the genre. Like theatre, and The Roses very much feels like a piece of stage work at times; its natural home is in an auditorium, where it is experienced with a crowd. The howling belly laugh or sucking of air over teeth hit home hardest in a shared environment. Seeing and hearing how others react in the room adds to the fun and the discomfort.

With solid performances that make the sometimes barbed, often heartfelt and tender comedy and drama pop, and a stacked ensemble that only enhances what’s already on the table, The Roses is a raw riot. Still, it’s not for the faint of heart and the dark, explosive third act is a breath holding journey.