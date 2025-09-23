The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock… The post This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono Judi Health AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights. AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers. “We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes. With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock…

This Startup Hit A $3.25 Billion Valuation Building Software To Fix Drug Pricing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 19:31
1
1$0.015393+107.00%
SIX
SIX$0.0209-0.09%
Vice
VICE$0.03519+2.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08559-1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016646-3.15%
Startup
STARTUP$0.007001+9.88%

Judi Health founders Ryan Kelly (left) and AJ Loiacono

Judi Health

AJ Loiacono launched Capital Rx eight years ago to break through all the hidden fees in drug pricing. Now with $252 million in new funding, the firm, renamed Judi Health, has broader medical costs in its sights.

AJ Loiacono knew he truly had something after dogfooding his medical benefits administration software on his own company. Not only did he see year-over-year cost savings of 11% for the 1,800 members of the health plan, including employees and their families, but claims processing time dropped from more than six months to a maximum of 18 days. Better still, he got those cost savings even as he offered improved benefits to his workers.

“We were able to see a reduction per member per month on all costs because we are stripping out these fees and additional fees that are encumbering the plan,” Loiacono told Forbes.

With the test done, Loiacono’s firm, which started in the messy world of pharmacy benefits under the name Capital Rx, is now rolling out medical claims administration to businesses and third-party administrators. To do so, the newly renamed Judi Health has raised $252 million in equity funding led by Wellington Management and General Catalyst. The deal brings total funding to $607 million and values the company at $3.25 billion, more than double the $1.5 billion it was worth at its previous funding in March 2024. Firms that include Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Generation Investment Management, which is chaired by former vice president Al Gore, also invested. The funding was so oversubscribed that eager investors also purchased a more than $150 million stake from the company’s early backers. Loiacono plans to discuss the new investment on Wednesday when he rings the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Medical benefits and prescription ones go through completely separate channels, despite the fact that this often creates duplication, higher costs and enormous frustration for doctors and patients. The way drugs are priced is a particular morass of rebates, clawbacks, financial wizardry and fees on top of fees. Loiacono had built Capital Rx to develop modular, cloud-based software, called Judi (short for “adjudicate,” which is what it does to claims) that could cut through this swamp with a more transparent, cheaper way of doing things. With employers trying to get control of spiraling drug costs, he built a substantial pharmacy benefit management business with revenue expected to reach $3.7 billion this year, up more than 75% from last year’s $2.1 billion. Its technology handles the administrative work of claims, but the company does not take on the risk of paying for them, a role akin to Fidelity’s recordkeeping business in administering 401(k) plans.

“AJ is somebody who has been trying to tackle this problem for a very long time,” said Jonah Surkes, an investor at Generation. “This is an industry that is complicated, where there are many loud voices and players that have fought dirty to accrue market power and AJ has shown incredible staying power through all of this.”

A serial entrepreneur often seen sporting his lucky Costa trucker hat, Loiacono, 53, previously cofounded pharmacy benefits consulting firm Truveris. As a top executive there for eight years, including as CEO, he saw the deep dysfunction of American drug pricing. With his colleagues, Ryan Kelly, now Judi Health’s chief technology officer, and Joseph Alexander, who is no longer with the company, he founded Capital Rx in 2017. The idea: to use software to create a more transparent pharmacy benefit manager.

“When we started to do administrative workflows on the pharmacy side, we saw not a well-oiled machine, but a rusting hulk of grinding gears,” he said.

Healthcare costs are astronomical: The U.S. now spends around $5 trillion on healthcare annually, and estimates put administrative spending at around $1 trillion a year, Drug spending in the U.S. last year rose $50 billion, to $487 billion, according to PwC, as innovative treatments for oncology and immunology won FDA approval and the use of GLP-1s like Ozempic (for diabetes) and Wegovy (for weight loss) increased. Total medical costs have been rising around 8% a year for the past few years, and are expected to continue rising at that rate in 2026, according to the same PwC report.

“The mission of our company is to give our country the infrastructure we need to get the healthcare we deserve,” Loiacono said. “Until we get control over that infrastructure and modernize it, we can’t begin to advance care in this country.”

Rather than playing games with pricing, Capital Rx makes its money from flat administrative fees, either on a per member per month basis or on a per claim one — customer’s choice. The firm sets drug prices based on a publicly available database, known as the National Average Drug Acquisition Cost, or NADAC, that’s maintained by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and based on how much a sampling of pharmacies across the country pay manufacturers and wholesalers to buy drugs.

That’s a big shift for an industry whose complex prices and hidden fees have led to hearings in the House of Representatives and a push for legislative reform, most recently with the bipartisan PBM Reform Act of 2025, introduced in July. “Drug pricing in the United States has become a textbook example of how opacity fuels inequity,” Gore told Forbes by email. “Real change requires transparency, business model innovation and better technology that puts patients first,”

Loiacono said he’d welcome legislative reform, but noted that Judi’s business model didn’t depend on new regulation to succeed. “I’ll take a tailwind any day, but it doesn’t impact our business.”

While Loiacono started in the hard-scrabble world of pharmacy benefits, the market for medical benefits is far larger. And combining medical and pharmacy claims is something of a holy grail in healthcare, a simple move that would help to eliminate some of the industry’s duplication and get rid of some of the administrative waste. “They are building what we believe is the first unified claims system, which is a huge shift in how benefits are administered,” said Holly Maloney, a managing director at General Catalyst, who led her firm’s investment in the company. “We think there’s absolutely a $20 billion business to be built here.”

Already, Loiacono said, Judi Health has signed up a couple of major employer plans (which he declines to name), as well as a third-party administrator that is licensing its technology, representing some 40,000 lives for the new health administration product.

“Once you see the medical and pharmacy claims coming in at the same time, you never want to go back,” he said. “It’s the same membership and same plan sponsor and same rules.”

MORE FROM FORBES

ForbesThis AI Founder Became A Billionaire By Building ChatGPT For DoctorsBy Amy FeldmanForbesRFK Jr.’s CDC Is Poised To Restrict Vaccines Even FurtherBy Alex KnappForbesLonger Leash On Life: Inside The Dog Longevity StartupBy Amy FeldmanForbesThis Health Startup Aims To Cut Down A Burdensome Chunk Of Doctors’ PaperworkBy Amy FeldmanForbesHow A 60-Year-Old Drug Developer Built A $4.4 Billion Biotech Treating ‘Butterfly Skin Disease’By Amy Feldman

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/amyfeldman/2025/09/23/this-startup-hit-a-325-billion-valuation-building-software-to-fix-drug-pricing/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost