This Utility Token Will Outperform Top Meme Coin Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) Gains in 2025

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20 23:00
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001237+1.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0139+1.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000061+0.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02676-1.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002807+37.06%

As 2025 bull run catches fire, a new token, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is making headlines in the cryptocurrency market. Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB), Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a foundation of utility and adoption, positioning itself as a trailblazing performer. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035 after a rise of 16.17% in the last stage. Investors are already looking at over 300% returns on its launch. Mutuum Finance presale has already crossed over $14.6 million and has been bought by over 15400 investors.

Mutuum Finance is in the news for a significantly different reason; Its capacity to deliver measurable performance and real-world value, something that has the potential to surpass SHIB’s gains. 

Shiba Inu Remains Steady At $0.0000126 With Burn and Support Trends

Shiba Inu (SHIB) trades around $0.000013, maintaining a relatively stable position supported by aggressive burn efforts on tokens and technical efforts to consolidate. Market observers and analysts have reported that SHIB recently held vital support levels around $0.000013 and continues to ride on mechanisms of burn, including a recent activation of burn engine on Base network that burned 600 million tokens in one day, which may consolidate strength against larger market fluctuations.

Mutuum Finance Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance is organizing $100,000 giveaway. The contest will consist of 10 winners and each of them will get $10,000 of Mutuum Finance Tokens. This contest depicts how much the project is concerned about building a loyal community that is long-term in nature.

Mutuum Finance Announces $50K Bug Bounty

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also launched a Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. The project team is providing an incentive worth up to $50,000 USDT to the participants so that they can detect the potential weaknesses of the project.

The purpose of the bounty program is to gain the due coverage of severity levels of vulnerability; four severity levels are established in the project, i.e., low, minor, major, and critical. The project also includes team commitment to security in the ecosystem and investor confidence.

Mutuum Finance Expands with Phase 6 Launch of Its Presale

Mutuum Finance is going very well in presale, and stage 6 is valued at $0.035. Mutuum Finance will revolutionize the DeFi space by creating a financial system that will be applied in the real world. Presale has already surpassed 15400 token holders and over $14.6 million.

Strong Lending Protocol

The platform delivers efficiency as well as lending flexibility in Peer-to-Peer and Peer-to-Contract models. 

Profit lending is made possible through the intervention of smart contracts in Mutuum’s Peer-to-Contract lending platform. Apart from that, no third party is called upon in the Peer-to-Peer platform and borrowers are automatically matched with lenders. It is largely used with meme coins.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) is stable at the level of $0.000013 with burning mechanics protecting its value, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is offering something new, actual utility and adoption opportunities. 

Already Stage 6 at $0.035, the project has already raised in excess of $14.6 million, onboarded over 15,400 investors, and positioned early buyers for 300%+ returns at launch. Enabled by a $100,000 giveaway, a $50,000 CertiK bug bounty, and a dual lending protocol built with real-world functionality, analysts argue MUTM will surpass SHIB’s 2025 gains by many multiples. Lock your MUTM tokens in the presale today before the price rises to $0.04 in Stage 7.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars