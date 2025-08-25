This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update

2025/08/25
The XRP community has been paying close attention to Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, as he continues to share details about his latest project. Based on a recent post on X, Schwartz signaled a development that could soon move beyond testing and into production. To accompany his update, he shared performance charts that provide a glimpse into how the system has been running in the past few days.

Ripple CTO Prepares XRPL Hub For Production

David Schwartz revealed on the social media platform X that the XRPL Hub server he has been testing is close to being ready for production. Schwartz explained that the past three days of performance have been encouraging, and stability levels are now high enough for the hub to be considered for wider rollout next week. 

 Schwartz had previously revealed his plans to create a high-performance hub that sets aside special connection slots for UNL validators, important nodes, and servers that run XRPL-based applications. The hub is designed to strengthen XRPL’s connectivity by improving reliability for peers and validators, while also providing developers with a consistent gateway into the network.

In his update, Schwartz noted that the server has been stable since its restart five days ago. According to the metrics he shared, the hub has been maintaining a peer count that has steadily increased from around 300 connections earlier in the week to over 357 peers at the most recent check. This consistency indicates that the server is successfully handling traffic across the XRPL ecosystem.

What’s Next For The Hub?

Schwartz noted that the system had shown strong performance over the last three days, enough for him to consider transitioning it into production as early as next week. However, the monitoring data showed occasional latency spikes, which Schwartz linked to higher outbound bandwidth usage. These spikes did not occur every time bandwidth rose, and this makes the pattern somewhat puzzling but not alarming. 

On the other hand, latency stayed well below levels that would impact real-world performance, with the 10% latency line never exceeding 33 milliseconds since the restart. The broader latency averages are comfortably within acceptable ranges. 

Even at peaks, the bandwidth usage is within safe capacity. Peer disconnections, which saw spikes earlier in the week, have since normalized to an average around 17 per interval. Together, these metrics underline that the system is stable and capable of supporting a wider role within the XRPL ecosystem as Schwartz prepares for the next stage.

Reactions to Schwartz’s update on X show that the XRPL community is closely tracking the hub’s development, and many XRP enthusiasts have welcomed the prospect of a production-ready rollout. If all goes well, Schwartz should be able to give a definitive update regarding production next week. Schwartz had clarified that this hub is a personal project he has been building independently, separate from his work as CTO at Ripple.

