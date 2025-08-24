This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/24 17:36
OKB
OKB$193.515-5.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,716.75-0.77%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006069-5.80%
Capverse
CAP$0.0652-0.51%

Bitcoin’s price actions have calmed over the weekend as the asset has stalled around the $115,000 mark following the massive volatility experienced on Friday.

Most altcoins are also sluggish on a daily scale, which is why we will focus on their weekly performances, and OKB stands in a league of its own.

BTC Stalls at $115K

The business week didn’t go all that well for the primary cryptocurrency as its price started to lose traction from Monday. It first dipped to $115,000, and after an unsuccessful bounce, it quickly resumed its downfall with a nosedive to $113,000 by Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday was expected to be an even more volatile trading day and didn’t disappoint. At first, bitcoin dug a new local low, dropping below $112,000 for the first time since early July. However, as Jerome Powell took the stage to address the nation about the Fed’s upcoming monetary policy changes, the cryptocurrency began to recover lost ground rapidly.

Within an hour, the asset skyrocketed to over $117,000 as Powell hinted about potential rate cuts coming as soon as September.

Nevertheless, BTC’s momentum has cooled off since then, and the asset is just under $115,000 as of press time, which is essentially the same as yesterday. Its market cap has slipped below $2.290 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has taken another hit and is down to 56.3%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Alts Going Wild

Following Powell’s speech on Friday, many altcoins produced even more impressive gains than BTC. This included ETH, which rocketed to just under $4,900 to set a new all-time high. Although it has retraced slightly since then, it’s still 5% up weekly. SOL has performed even better, gaining nearly 8% since this time last Sunday.

XMR, TRX, LINK, and AVAX have jumped by around 3-5%, while AAVE has soared by 14% weekly to $350. OKB has stolen the show as a 60% pump has driven it to almost $200 as of now.

In contrast, XRP, DOGE, HYPE, ADA, SUI, and XLM have declined by up to 7.5% in the case of Hyperliquid’s native token.

The total crypto market cap has lost over $40 billion since yesterday and is down to $4.060 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post This Week’s Biggest Altcoin Gainers Revealed as BTC Calms at $115K: Weekend Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to CME's "Federal Reserve Watch", the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in September is 75% (84.7% yesterday), and the probability of keeping interest rates unchanged is 25%.
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 16:48
Partager
Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Threshold
T$0.01645-3.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020409-4.99%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001401-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:19
Partager
Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Ether hits a record high, with crypto capitalization nearing $4 trillion. Trump's advisor signals the end of BTC bear markets for several years. Continue Reading:Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge The post Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.606-3.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,810.65-0.67%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 17:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The probability of a Fed rate cut in September has dropped to 75%.

Agentic Commerce Can’t Rely on Credit Cards – Crypto Is the Only Way Forward

Ether Smashes Records: Crypto Markets Eye an Unprecedented Upsurge

Big Money Leaves Ethereum — Here’s Why It Might Not Be Bad for Investors

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)