This week's NFT transaction volume fell 22.65% month-on-month to US$104.5 million, one of the largest weekly declines in recent months.

Par : PANews
2025/09/07 08:34
PANews reported on September 7th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 22.65% to $104.5 million over the past week, one of the largest single-week declines in recent months. The number of NFT buyers increased by 14.89% to 622,535, and the number of NFT sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 3.07% to 1,699,318.

Ethereum network transaction volume was $37.7 million, down 29.88% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $15.7 million, down 17.43%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.1 million, down 1.73%. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $9.5 million, down 23.59%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.8 million, down 32.40%. Solana network transaction volume was $5.1 million, down 6.81%.

This week's high-value sales include:

  • CryptoPunks #5898 sold for 100 ETH ($445,786)
  • CryptoPunks #843 sold for 90.1 ETH ($403,268)
  • CryptoPunks #9721 sold for 81 ETH ($361,995 USD)
  • CryptoPunks #490 sold for 80 ETH ($345,757 USD)
  • Known Origin #88512 sold for 70 ETH ($307,384 USD)
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
