This week's NFT transaction volume fell 22.65% month-on-month to US$104.5 million, one of the largest weekly declines in recent months.

PANews reported on September 7th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 22.65% to $104.5 million over the past week, one of the largest single-week declines in recent months. The number of NFT buyers increased by 14.89% to 622,535, and the number of NFT sellers increased by 16.25% to 447,821. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 3.07% to 1,699,318.
Ethereum network transaction volume was $37.7 million, down 29.88% from the previous week. Polygon network transaction volume was $15.7 million, down 17.43%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $10.1 million, down 1.73%. BNB Chain network transaction volume was $9.5 million, down 23.59%. Bitcoin network transaction volume was $7.8 million, down 32.40%. Solana network transaction volume was $5.1 million, down 6.81%.
This week's high-value sales include:
- CryptoPunks #5898 sold for 100 ETH ($445,786)
- CryptoPunks #843 sold for 90.1 ETH ($403,268)
- CryptoPunks #9721 sold for 81 ETH ($361,995 USD)
- CryptoPunks #490 sold for 80 ETH ($345,757 USD)
- Known Origin #88512 sold for 70 ETH ($307,384 USD)
