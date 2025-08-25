This Week’s U.S. Economic Calendar Could Make or Break Crypto Momentum

This week, traders are watching U.S. economic signals closely, as consumer confidence, jobless claims, and PCE inflation loom large for the crypto market.

With rate cuts already expected to begin in September, any announcement may have a limited effect on the market, though Bitcoin could still benefit.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped to $3.87 trillion, marking a 2.91% decline. Similarly, the CMC100 index, which tracks the performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, is down 3% to $238.44. Sentiment remains evenly balanced, with the Fear & Greed Index holding steady at 50 (Neutral), showing neither strong optimism nor deep fear among investors.

Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index sits at 46/100, indicating the market is still tilted in favor of Bitcoin dominance rather than a full-fledged altcoin run.

Bitcoin (BTC) remains the clear leader, holding 57.5% dominance. It’s trading around $110,900 after a 3.69% dip over the past week, though its trading volume surged 48% to $81 billion. Analysts like Ali Martinez believe Bitcoin just needs to hold above $112,000 to set up a rebound toward $120,000.

Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, accounts for 14.4% dominance and is priced at $4,500. Notably, ETH recently broke through its long-standing resistance to hit a new all-time high of $4,953. Market watchers are now eyeing the next target at $5,200.

Martinez also pointed out that 200,000 ETH was withdrawn from exchanges in just 48 hours, a sign that large holders may be gearing up for a supply squeeze.

Against this backdrop, traders are keeping a close eye on three upcoming U.S. economic releases: jobless claims, consumer confidence, and PCE inflation, which could set the tone for crypto prices in the days ahead.

Jobless Claims

The jobless claims report is one of the most closely watched indicators of U.S. labor market health. Investors will be watching to see if unemployment filings keep trending lower, a sign of resilience, or if cracks are starting to appear.

A strong labor market often reinforces expectations of tighter Fed policy, which can pressure risk assets, such as cryptocurrency. On the flip side, a rise in claims could point to cooling momentum in the economy.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped by the most in about three months. For the week ending August 16, new claims rose to 235,000, while continuing claims climbed by 30,000 to 1.972 million for the week ending August 9.

Consumer Confidence and Sentiment

On Tuesday, consumer confidence and sentiment surveys, which offer a real-time look at how households are feeling about their finances and the broader economy, will be released. Confidence matters; when it’s weak, it often raises red flags about future spending and growth. Strong readings, on the other hand, tend to signal resilience.

In July, U.S. consumer confidence ticked up but fell short of expectations. The Conference Board reported that its index rose 2 points to 97.2, yet households’ view of current job availability slipped to the weakest level in almost four and a half years. That mix of cautious optimism and labor market concerns will make this week’s data especially important for investors trying to gauge momentum.

PCE Inflation Data

Another market indicator to keep an eye on is the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of price growth. A hotter-than-expected reading in core PCE could reignite fears that the Fed will need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer, a scenario that tends to weigh on both stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The pressure is mounting as Fed Chair Jay Powell signals a dovish stance, while President Donald Trump’s tariffs raise the risk of renewed price pressures. June’s PCE data underscored the challenge, climbing to 2.6% year-on-year versus expectations and above May’s 2.4%. Core PCE ticked higher as well, at 2.8% compared to 2.7% in May, reinforcing the sense that inflation remains stubborn.

