This XRP Memecoin Unleashes Incredible Tokenomics

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 13:03
Analysts argue memecoins live and die by their communities. XRPINU is leaning into that truth with an almost belligerent clarity: hand the supply to the crowd, lock liquidity, burn the slack, and let momentum do the rest. If executed, this could be the blueprint others are forced to copy.

The Launch That Telegraphed Intent

On August 14, 2025, XRPINU quietly flipped the switch on its official website and set out its stall: not a shadow of XRP, but a high-octane amplifier of XRP’s greatest asset – its ubiquitous community. The proposition is blunt: weaponize social dominance to push beyond the crypto echo chamber and into mass awareness.

The Numbers: Tokenomics That Dare the Market to Disbelieve

XRPINU’s distribution is unapologetically community-centric:

  • Presale: 75,000,000,000 XRPINU (75%)
  • DEX Liquidity: 10,000,000,000 (10%)
  • CEX Liquidity: 10,000,000,000 (10%)
  • Bonus & Rewards: 3,500,000,000 (3.5%)
  • Marketing: 1,000,000,000 (1%)
  • Team: 500,000,000 (0.5%)

The Q4 2025 roadmap adds teeth: liquidity locking (including $1,000,000 USDT) and potential token burns. Translation: CEX/DEX liquidity becomes inaccessible to the team, and up to 4.5B tokens (marketing + rewards) can be burned if distribution isn’t optimal – a structure independently checked via an audit. The endgame is radical: >99% of supply controlled by the community.

Why Timing Matters (And Why XRPINU Knows It)

Altcoin-rotation signals have begun to flash, and XRP’s legal overhang is gone. With partnerships and updates stacking up around XRP, XRPINU’s timing isn’t lucky – it’s calculated. If the market’s oxygen moves from majors into higher-beta risk, projects with deep communities historically dominate the tape.

Market Scenarios: FDV Math, Not Hype

Presale Stage: XRPINU is in Stage 3 at $0.00002 with a planned listing price of $0.0001 – a clean 5× step-up at TGE. From there, price is a function of fully diluted valuation (FDV) and circulating dynamics:

  • Listing Check: With 100B total supply, a $0.0001 listing implies roughly $10M FDV.
  • Base Case (Rotation, not Mania): $30M FDV ⇒ price ≈ $0.0003 (≈ 15× vs. Stage 3).
  • Momentum Case (Community Flywheel): $100M FDV ⇒ price ≈ $0.001 (≈ 50× vs. Stage 3).
  • Euphoria Case (Peak Memecoin Tape): $200M FDV ⇒ price ≈ $0.002 (≈ 100× vs. Stage 3).

This isn’t hand-waving. It’s straight math: Price = FDV ÷ Total Supply. Liquidity depth (with $1M USDT locked) reduces early slippage, and burns can enhance scarcity – both supportive of sustainable price discovery if demand follows.

Conclusion

XRPINU is not politely entering the arena; it’s kicking the door in. The mechanics are aggressive, the incentives are aligned, and the timing is opportunistic. If the team executes its locks and burns while the market rotates, this project won’t just participate in the memecoin cycle – it could define it.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptoassets are highly volatile and carry a risk of total capital loss. Conduct independent research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/this-xrp-memecoin-unleashes-incredible-tokenomics-xrpinu-a-dangerous-new-competitor-for-memecoins/

Disclaimer: All articles republished on this site are sourced from public platforms and provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain the property of the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] to request its removal. MEXC does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content, and disclaims all liability for actions taken based on the information provided. This content does not constitute financial, legal, or professional advice, and should not be interpreted as a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
