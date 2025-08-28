Three Indian Films, Show Rank On Netflix Global Top 10

Two Indian films – ‘Maa’ and ‘Maareesan’ and one India web show – ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ make it among top 10 most-watched non-English content on Netflix this week.

Netflix India

Three Indian projects – two films and one web show – have made it to the latest list of most-watched non-English content on Netflix. The Hindi film Maa, the Hindi web series Saare Jahan Se Accha and the Tamil film Maareesan have ranked high on the list for the week ending August 24.

Maa, Maareesan, Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix global top 10

The new digital releases – Maa and Maareesan – both made their debut on Netflix on August 22. The digital release came nearly ten weeks after their theatrical releases in June 2025. The Indian web series – Saare Jahan Se Accha – landed on Netflix on August 14 and has remained on the Netflix global top ten list ever since.

Maa debuts on Netflix global top 10

Indian star Kajol on a poster of the Hindi film ‘Maa’. It marks the first Hindi theatrical release for director Vishal Furia.

Devgn Films/Jio Studios

Headlined by Kajol, Maa landed online on August 22 and has garnered 1.7 million views and 3.8 million watch-hours in three days on Netflix worldwide. The film ranked on top of most-watched content in Bangladesh and was globally the fifth most-watched non-English film on Netflix for the week ending August 24. It also ranked among top ten movies in eleven countries including India, Pakistan, UAE, Mauritius, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman and Singapore. In India, the film was the second most-watched film on Netflix for the week.

Directed by Vishal Furia (Chhorii, Chhorii 2), Maa also features Indraneil Sen Gupta, Ronit Roy and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in important roles. Maa traces the story of a mother-daughter duo focusing on their escape from social and supernatural evils with almost zero support around them. Maa comes from the universe of Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan (2024). Featuring Devgn and R Madhavan in lead roles, Shaitaan proved to be a surprise blockbuster at the box office when it theatres. Maa, which has hints of Madhavan’s evil character from the 2024 film, however, could not replicate the same results at the ticket windows.

Maareesan debuts on Netflix global top 10

Indian actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in a still from the Tamil film ‘Maareesan’.

Super Good Films

Featuring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu in lead roles, Maareesan released on Netflix on August 22. In three days, the Tamil film secured 1.6 million views and 4 million watch-hours to become the sixth most-watched non-English film on Netflix for the week ending August 24. Maareesan was the most-watched film in India and Sri Lanka and ranked among the top ten in eight other countries. These include Bangladesh, Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and UAE.

Sudheesh Sankar directed Maareesan which also features Sithara, Renuka and Saravana Subbiah. The film received mixed reviews when it hit theatres in June this year. Most critics appreciated the performances, panning the way tropes overpowered the story.

Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix global top 10 for second consecutive week

Indian actor Pratik Gandhi plays the role of an Indian spy in ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’.

Netflix India

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardian season one registered 1.5 million views and 6 million watch-hours in its third week on Netflix to become the eighth most-watched show on the platform this week.

Netflix India original Saare Jahan Se Accha is about fictitious spies from around the world – India, Pakistan, America and Russia. Narrated from an Indian view, the story focuses on the Indian spies and their Pakistani counterparts. Saare Jahan Se Accha features Pratik Gandhi, Anuup Soni, Tillotama Shome, Kritika Kamra, Sunny Hinduja, Rajat Kapoor and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/swetakaushal/2025/08/28/three-indian-films-show-rank-on-netflix-global-top-10/

