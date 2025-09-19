KBW 2025 is packed with 780+ side events, but Seoul Pulse by Neo, RWAfi.RAW by Pharos, and CafeGM by Spacecoin & GSR stand out as must-attend gatherings.KBW 2025 is packed with 780+ side events, but Seoul Pulse by Neo, RWAfi.RAW by Pharos, and CafeGM by Spacecoin & GSR stand out as must-attend gatherings.

Three Must-Attend Side Events at Korea Blockchain Week 2025

2025/09/19 22:20
It’s no secret that Seoul transforms into a crypto and blockchain mecca of sorts during September, but this year’s iteration of the Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) seems to be carrying an unprecedented level of hype and energy, given that industry heavyweights like Arthur Hayes, Charles Hoskinson, and Justin Sun are set to descend on city between Sept 22-28. 

Moreover, the conference will play host to more than 61,700 attendees and witness a total of 780 side events sprawled across the city, with each gathering promising an elusive combination of substance and spectacle. 

That said, three events in particular have seemingly emerged as the undisputed champions of the KBW after-hours circuit, targeting a distinct slice of the blockchain ecosystem.

(i) Seoul Pulse by Neo – Where Web3 Meets K-Pop Royalty

Leaving behind stuffy hotel ballrooms, open source blockchain provider Neo has hired CLUBRACE, Seoul’s crown jewel of nightlife, for what insiders believe is going to be one of the most sought after party spots of the entire week. Running from 10:30 PM until sunrise on September 23rd, Seoul Pulse isn’t just another crypto mixer with lukewarm beer and awkward networking.

In fact, the organizers have announced that Korean rap sensation CAMO will be performing live at the event, thus transforming what could have been another forgettable meetup into a full-blown cultural event. Furthermore, Neo has partnered with Assembly Labs and SpoonOS to ensure that even standard tickets include complimentary drinks and front-row access to every performance.  

(ii) RWAfi.RAW by Pharos – A Closed-Door Summit That Matters

L1 blockchain network Pharos has taken a polar opposite approach to that of NEO’s with their September 23rd gathering at Cloud Hookah Bar. To this point, RWAfi.RAW is an invite-only affair that strips away any sideshows, focusing instead on the unglamorous but essential realm of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). 

Co-hosted by an impressive roster including CoinEasy, GAIB, and Halborn, the event reads like a who’s who of infrastructure builders. The one-hour program followed by an open networking session might sound modest to some, but behind the scenes Pharos has promised to quietly assemble the architects of tomorrow’s digital financial ecosystem including many different oracle providers, custody solution agents and legal framework creators.

(iii) CafeGM by Spacecoin & GSR – A Two-Day Crypto Marathon

Set to run between September 23-24 (from 11 AM to 8 PM daily), CafeGM has taken a no nonsense approach to personal networking. Backed by Spacecoin (KBW2025’s title sponsor) and market maker GSR, this isn’t just another popup lounge but rather a carefully orchestrated collision of East Asian influencers, DePIN innovators, and RWA pioneers. 

From the outside looking in, the extended hours and gourmet food choices offer the perfect breeding ground for real relationships (rather than two minute elevator pitches). However, the masterstroke amidst all this is that CafeGM will bring together leading KOLs from Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong under one roof, creating the perfect storm for Western projects to crack the notoriously insular Asian markets. 

And, with Creditcoin’s infrastructure humming in the background and Mini’s community-driven approach setting the tone, CafeGM has positioned itself as the Switzerland of KBW (ala neutral ground) where competitors can become collaborators over artisanal coffee.

