Three Uncertainties Surround Real Madrid As Transfer Deadline Looms

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 07:59
Real Madrid’s squad may still see changes before the transfer deadline.

Getty Images

The transfer window has been a busy one for Real Madrid, though new coach Xabi Alonso was able to get the majority of his transfer business complete before the FIFA Club World Cup earlier in the summer.

The arrivals of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen added defensive depth and quality, while Franco Mastantuono and Álvaro Carreras have arrived after that tournament to continue a youthful rejuvenation of the squad.

While Luka Modrić, Lucas Vázquez and Jesús Vallejo have left the first team set-up, there continues to be talk that Los Blancos could see further changes to their squad.

Real Madrid’s transfer dilemma

With days left to go, Real Madrid still have three uncertainties which could change the look of their roster before the deadline on September 1st.

Dani Ceballos’ potential exit

Since the weekend’s win over Real Oviedo, speculation has sparked surrounding the future of Dani Ceballos. Limited to minutes off the bench since the appointment of Xabi Alonso, he was caught speaking to former Spain team-mate Santi Cazorla ahead of the match and complaining about his lack of minutes, while he posted a surprising Instagram caption of “Last Dance” on a photo of him in action.

News broke shortly after that he was in talks with Olympique Marseille over a deal which MARCA claims would take him to France initially on loan with a purchase option which is likely to be valued at a maximum of €15 million ($17.5 million). Talks are ongoing, with Matteo Moretto claiming that Ceballos is pushing for an exit as the two clubs struggle to agree on the fee for the move.

Will there be a midfield addition?

Should Ceballos move on, it would almost certainly open the door to a potential arrival in midfield for Los Blancos, who have not yet replaced the departing captain Luka Modrić. The middle of the park would be left with Aurélien Tchouameni, Arda Güler, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham. At present, both of the latter two remain sidelined by injuries.

The failure to pursue a midfielder would mean that Xabi Alonso would be left relying on the likes of youngster Thiago Pitarch, who has featured in pre-season. In England, the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo could be one option that Real Madrid could consider.

Rodrygo Goes’ uncertain future

Xabi Alonso insisted that “we need everyone and Rodrygo is just another player” this weekend after giving the Brazilian only his second start since the Spanish coach arrived, but rumors have continued to circle regardless. Links to the Premier League and beyond have kept the summer speculation going, after Rodrygo. barely featured towards the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Now, it seems that a lack of substantial interest in his services could see him stay at the club for 2025/26. Cadena SER reports that Rodrygo has chosen to stay at the club and fight for his place on the right flank, despite competition from Brahim Díaz and new arrival Franco Mastantuono. After starting against Real Oviedo, he may feel that he is in a better position than he was earlier this summer.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/samleveridge/2025/08/26/three-uncertainties-surround-real-madrid-as-transfer-deadline-looms/

