Thumzup Media, a listed company, announced that it has purchased 7.5 million DOGE tokens, worth approximately $2 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to The Block, Thumzup Media Corporation (ticker symbol TZUP) announced Thursday its first open market purchase of Dogecoin (DOGE), purchasing approximately 7.5 million tokens at a weighted average price of $0.2665, valued at approximately $2 million. Earlier this month, Thumzup Media stated its plans to deploy 3,500 Dogecoin mining machines by the end of the year through its upcoming acquisition of mining company Dogehash. Furthermore, the company is strengthening its leadership team, appointing Jordan Jefferson, CEO of DogeOS and head of MyDoge, and Alex Hoffman, head of the DogeOS ecosystem, to its cryptocurrency advisory board this week.
