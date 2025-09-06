Thumzup Media has unveiled its transformation plan into a major cryptocurrency player, highlighted by a pending dogecoin mining acquisition, a $50 million stock offering, and an expanded digital asset treasury strategy. Thumzup Aims to Become North America’s Dogecoin Mining Leader Donald Trump Jr.-backed Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) has outlined a sweeping strategic shift into […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/thumzup-media-eyes-billion-dollar-future-with-bitcoin-and-altcoin-treasury/