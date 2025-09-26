Thumzup Media Launches $10M Share Buyback While Building Bitcoin and Dogecoin Treasury

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Thumzup Media Corporation has announced a $10 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term growth strategy. Alongside the buyback, the company revealed plans to diversify its corporate treasury with Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), positioning itself among a growing number of firms integrating crypto into balance sheet management.

The move aims to enhance shareholder value, reduce outstanding shares, and leverage digital assets as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. CEO Robert Steele emphasized that adopting crypto not only strengthens Thumzup’s financial flexibility but also aligns the brand with the fast-evolving Web3 economy.

By adding Bitcoin and Dogecoin to its reserves, Thumzup joins the ranks of publicly traded companies experimenting with digital assets as part of corporate treasury strategy. This dual approach — buyback plus crypto accumulation — underscores the firm’s intent to merge traditional capital markets with the future of decentralized finance.