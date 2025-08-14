Thumzup targets ETH, DOGE, SOL treasuries after closing $50m public offering

2025/08/14
Thumzup made its biggest crypto bet yet. Fresh off a $50 million public offering, the firm is aggressively accumulating Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies while building out mining infrastructure, signaling a rare hybrid strategy for a Nasdaq-listed company.

Summary
  • Thumzup Media raises $50 million in public offering to fund cryptocurrency accumulation and mining expansion.
  • Company to target ETH, DOGE, SOL as core holdings while building a scalable, energy-efficient mining operation.
  • Partnership with Coinbase supports treasury strategy, including a Bitcoin-backed credit facility for liquidity and hedging.

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) closed a $50 million public offering at $10 per share, with net proceeds earmarked for cryptocurrency accumulation and mining expansion.

The Los Angeles-based company, originally an ad-tech disruptor, is now pivoting toward digital assets, targeting Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) and other “high-potential” cryptocurrencies as core holdings. Dominari Securities facilitated the offering, which was executed under an S-3 shelf registration filed earlier this year.

Thumzup’s crypto pivot

Thumzup’s $50 million aggressive shift into digital assets comes as the U.S. solidifies its position as the global hub for cryptocurrency innovation, with regulatory clarity and institutional adoption reaching new highs, the company said.

According to the company, its pivot is designed to create a scalable, energy-efficient mining operation while diversifying its Digital Asset Treasury, or DAT.

In parallel, the company expanded its relationship with Coinbase to fuel this ambition. The move builds upon a May 2025 initiative, where Thumzup laid critical groundwork by establishing a Bitcoin-backed credit facility through Coinbase Prime.

This provided the company with non-dilutive capital while allowing it to maintain exposure to BTC’s potential appreciation. The facility represents more than just financing: it is a hedge against volatility and a tool for liquidity management.

Mining operations

The mining expansion adds another dimension to the strategy. By investing in state-of-the-art rigs, Thumzup aims to create a self-reinforcing system where mining operations generate crypto assets that can be held in treasury or used as collateral. It is a vertical integration play that could, in theory, reduce the company’s reliance on open-market purchases while creating operational synergies with its existing business lines.

Yet challenges loom. Crypto mining has become an increasingly specialized industry where economies of scale dominate. Thumzup will need to navigate energy costs, hardware obsolescence, and regulatory scrutiny, all while convincing shareholders that this capital-intensive diversion from its core ad-tech business is justified.

