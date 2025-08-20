Thumzup’s $50m expansion fuels Dogecoin mining ambitions

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/20 01:22

Thumzup is leveraging its Nasdaq listing and a $50 million raise to acquire and scale a dedicated Dogecoin mining operation, positioning itself from a buyer of crypto to a direct producer.

Summary
  • Thumzup Media to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction.
  • Acquisition expands Thumzup into utility-scale Dogecoin and Litecoin mining.

In a press release dated August 19, Thumzup Media Corporation announced it will acquire industrial-scale miner Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction that converts the Los Angeles-based social media and marketing firm into a Dogecoin (DOGE) mining operation.

The deal, which will see Dogehash shareholders receive 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock in exchange for 100% ownership, comes after a recent $50 million capital raise. Thumzup said it would use a “portion” of the raise to buy mining rigs and accumulate digital assets.

According to the press release, Dogehash operates roughly 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America and is expanding its renewable-energy-powered fleet to support large-scale mining of Dogecoin and Litecoin, alongside a broader digital asset treasury strategy.

The pivot to a Dogecoin pure-play

This acquisition is a targeted bet on the unique economic and technical profile of Dogecoin. Unlike Bitcoin, which undergoes periodic “halvings” that slash miner rewards and pressure margins, Dogecoin features a predictable, inflationary issuance model, Thumzup said.

As the ninth-largest crypto asset with a market cap of $32.6 billion, Dogecoin’s high daily trading volume and low transaction fees have cemented its role as a high-throughput settlement layer and a mainstream digital currency, making its underlying infrastructure a compelling investment thesis.

Additionally, DOGE’s Scrypt-based mining algorithm provides more favorable power-to-revenue efficiency compared with Bitcoin, making utility-scale operations like Dogehash’s particularly attractive.

From crypto buyer to producer

The acquisition, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval, positions Thumzup to leverage Dogecoin not just as an asset to hold but as a revenue-generating engine.

Dogehash CEO Parker Scott underscored this strategic differentiation in his comments, drawing a clear line between his company’s approach and that of other corporations. “Unlike many companies that simply used their cash to buy cryptocurrency, we have invested in mining infrastructure,” Scott stated.

This creates what Scott termed “an ongoing, sustainable source of Dogecoin” for organic accumulation, irrespective of short-term market price action.

The deal also carries a notable political dimension, a recurring theme in the convergence of crypto and traditional finance. Filings from Thumzup’s recent $50 million raise confirm that Donald Trump Jr. is a major shareholder, placing this mining venture within the expanding orbit of crypto-political alliances taking shape after the 2024 elections. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules