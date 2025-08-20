Thumzup’s $50m expansion fuels Dogecoin mining ambitions

Thumzup is leveraging its Nasdaq listing and a $50 million raise to acquire and scale a dedicated Dogecoin mining operation, positioning itself from a buyer of crypto to a direct producer.

Summary Thumzup Media to acquire Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction.

Acquisition expands Thumzup into utility-scale Dogecoin and Litecoin mining.

In a press release dated August 19, Thumzup Media Corporation announced it will acquire industrial-scale miner Dogehash Technologies in an all-stock transaction that converts the Los Angeles-based social media and marketing firm into a Dogecoin (DOGE) mining operation.

The deal, which will see Dogehash shareholders receive 30.7 million shares of Thumzup stock in exchange for 100% ownership, comes after a recent $50 million capital raise. Thumzup said it would use a “portion” of the raise to buy mining rigs and accumulate digital assets.

According to the press release, Dogehash operates roughly 2,500 Scrypt ASIC miners across North America and is expanding its renewable-energy-powered fleet to support large-scale mining of Dogecoin and Litecoin, alongside a broader digital asset treasury strategy.

The pivot to a Dogecoin pure-play

This acquisition is a targeted bet on the unique economic and technical profile of Dogecoin. Unlike Bitcoin, which undergoes periodic “halvings” that slash miner rewards and pressure margins, Dogecoin features a predictable, inflationary issuance model, Thumzup said.

As the ninth-largest crypto asset with a market cap of $32.6 billion, Dogecoin’s high daily trading volume and low transaction fees have cemented its role as a high-throughput settlement layer and a mainstream digital currency, making its underlying infrastructure a compelling investment thesis.

Additionally, DOGE’s Scrypt-based mining algorithm provides more favorable power-to-revenue efficiency compared with Bitcoin, making utility-scale operations like Dogehash’s particularly attractive.

From crypto buyer to producer

The acquisition, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval, positions Thumzup to leverage Dogecoin not just as an asset to hold but as a revenue-generating engine.

Dogehash CEO Parker Scott underscored this strategic differentiation in his comments, drawing a clear line between his company’s approach and that of other corporations. “Unlike many companies that simply used their cash to buy cryptocurrency, we have invested in mining infrastructure,” Scott stated.

This creates what Scott termed “an ongoing, sustainable source of Dogecoin” for organic accumulation, irrespective of short-term market price action.

The deal also carries a notable political dimension, a recurring theme in the convergence of crypto and traditional finance. Filings from Thumzup’s recent $50 million raise confirm that Donald Trump Jr. is a major shareholder, placing this mining venture within the expanding orbit of crypto-political alliances taking shape after the 2024 elections.