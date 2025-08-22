Thunder’s 2025-26 City Edition Uniforms Connect Past And Present

OKC Thunder City Edition Uniforms

Thunder PR

The 2025-26 season is exactly two months away, as the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder look to repeat. During the upcoming campaign, the team will feature a new look on the court on select nights, as the Thunder recently unveiled its 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform. Although it’s a new look, it’s a re-design of a former uniform — once again rooted in heritage as a tribute to the Native and Indigenous cultures that shape Oklahoma’s identity and community spirit.

These new uniforms will be debuted at Paycom Center during its annual Native American Heritage Night game on Wednesday, Nov. 19, against the Sacramento Kings. From there, each Friday home game, beginning Dec. 5, will be designated as a City Nights game, during which the team will wear its uniform and play on a special City Edition court.

There will be five City Nights games over the course of the regular season after the debut game on Nov. 19.

  • Dec. 5: Dallas Mavericks
  • Jan. 23: Indiana Pacers
  • Feb. 20: Brooklyn Nets
  • Feb. 27: Denver Nuggets
  • March 27: Chicago Bulls

Again, these uniforms have never been worn in Oklahoma City, but they should look familiar given the inspiration of a former turquoise variation from the 2018-19 campaign.

As such, fans may recognize various design elements of the new uniform, which draw inspiration from the previous iteration. The Thunder wanted to make sure this season’s version deepens the connection to Oklahoma’s rich Native heritage, weaving together historical influences with modern-day pride, which reflects Oklahoma City as a city that’s on the move, united by culture, and energized by the growing legacy of the Thunder.

At the center of the jersey — the heart of the design — interlocking geometric shapes form the city’s name – ‘OKC’. This symbolizes unity and strength, while building a bold convergence of community and belonging. Inspired by the Oklahoma River that binds the north and south sides of the city, the jersey also features water-like teeth uniting the jersey’s duotone halves.

The waistband on the shorts is a pattern of expanding squares representing growing communities, inspired by ceremonial regalia. Furthermore, the Thunder sunset-colored sash wraps across the shoulder and shorts leg as a symbol of the identity shared and a tribute to the resilience of Oklahoma’s tribes and the state that continues to build together.

Hidden in the right side-leg of the shorts is a turtle emblem, representing endurance and unity, featuring a circular shell with lines echoing community connection and the medicine wheel. The turtle’s squares and arrows point toward OKC, reflecting the four sacred directions. Sunset-toned sashes wrap the shoulder and shorts leg, honoring tribal resilience and shared identity. Just like in the previous turquoise edition, there are 11 geometric stars on the sides of the jersey and shorts, meant to carry forward stories passed down from one generation to the next.

Ahead of the uniforms being worn on-court for the first time on Nov. 19, fans can get an up close and personal look at the uniform at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5. From there, the uniform will be digitally exhibited at the museum through November’s Native American Heritage Month.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will kick off the season on Oct. 21 against the Houston Rockets on the NBA’s opening night, meaning these new City Edition uniforms will be debuted less than a month into the season.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/08/21/thunders-2025-26-city-edition-uniforms-connect-past-and-present/

