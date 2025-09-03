TikTok to Meet Malaysian Authorities Over Fake News Handling

TLDRs;

Malaysia has summoned TikTok’s top executives to answer questions over its handling of fake news, signaling the government’s frustration with what it sees as the platform’s slow response to critical misinformation cases.

The move comes after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed concerns about TikTok’s delayed cooperation with Malaysian authorities in sensitive investigations. According to state media, the platform will meet with Malaysia’s police chief and attorney general at Bukit Aman police headquarters on September 4, 2025.

Fadzil noted that he had to personally escalate matters by contacting TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, after local officials failed to receive timely responses to urgent police requests.

High-profile case triggers government action

The immediate flashpoint for the summons was a recent case in which a TikTok user falsely claimed to be a pathologist connected to a high-profile investigation. Authorities said this misinformation risked undermining public trust and could have interfered with judicial proceedings.

Fadzil criticized TikTok’s sluggish response to requests for assistance, calling it a breach of Malaysia’s expectations for compliance with local laws. He emphasized that social platforms cannot delay cooperation when misinformation has direct consequences for public order or the integrity of investigations.

TikTok’s policy updates under scrutiny

The summons comes just weeks before TikTok is scheduled to roll out a major update to its Community Guidelines on September 13, 2025. The changes include stricter rules for AI-generated content, commercial promotions, and personalized search results.

Among the updates, TikTok has clarified that misleading AI content on matters of public importance will be banned outright. The company is also making it mandatory for creators to disclose paid partnerships and commercial content, while restricting visibility for posts directing users to purchase outside TikTok Shop.

Malaysian regulators may seize the opportunity to test how these updated guidelines will be enforced locally, especially in areas where misinformation has social or political implications.

Global regulatory pressures mount

TikTok’s challenges in Malaysia mirror wider struggles the company faces globally. In the EU, the Digital Services Act has introduced sweeping obligations for platforms to curb misinformation, while the UK’s Online Safety Act and U.S. legislative efforts are increasing compliance demands.

Analysts suggest that TikTok’s tightening of AI rules and emphasis on proactive content moderation reflect an attempt to align with these laws while maintaining user trust. However, the Malaysian summons underscores how local governments are willing to take a more forceful approach when platforms fail to meet expectations.

Minister Fahmi has warned that Malaysia will “keep summoning platforms” until they demonstrate full compliance with national regulations. This indicates that TikTok, and other major platforms, may face recurring scrutiny unless they improve response times and demonstrate stronger accountability.

