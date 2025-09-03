TikTok to Meet Malaysian Authorities Over Fake News Handling

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/03 14:22
Wink
LIKE$0,011222+%0,14
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1252-%1,88

TLDRs;

  • Malaysia summoned TikTok executives over delays in handling fake news, citing a high-profile misinformation case.
  • Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil directly contacted TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to address lack of timely cooperation.
  • TikTok will update its Community Guidelines on September 13, tightening rules for AI content, commerce, and personalization.
  • Global regulations like the EU’s DSA and UK’s Online Safety Act pressure TikTok to act faster on misinformation.

Malaysia has summoned TikTok’s top executives to answer questions over its handling of fake news, signaling the government’s frustration with what it sees as the platform’s slow response to critical misinformation cases.

The move comes after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed concerns about TikTok’s delayed cooperation with Malaysian authorities in sensitive investigations. According to state media, the platform will meet with Malaysia’s police chief and attorney general at Bukit Aman police headquarters on September 4, 2025.

Fadzil noted that he had to personally escalate matters by contacting TikTok’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, after local officials failed to receive timely responses to urgent police requests.

High-profile case triggers government action

The immediate flashpoint for the summons was a recent case in which a TikTok user falsely claimed to be a pathologist connected to a high-profile investigation. Authorities said this misinformation risked undermining public trust and could have interfered with judicial proceedings.

Fadzil criticized TikTok’s sluggish response to requests for assistance, calling it a breach of Malaysia’s expectations for compliance with local laws. He emphasized that social platforms cannot delay cooperation when misinformation has direct consequences for public order or the integrity of investigations.

TikTok’s policy updates under scrutiny

The summons comes just weeks before TikTok is scheduled to roll out a major update to its Community Guidelines on September 13, 2025. The changes include stricter rules for AI-generated content, commercial promotions, and personalized search results.

Among the updates, TikTok has clarified that misleading AI content on matters of public importance will be banned outright. The company is also making it mandatory for creators to disclose paid partnerships and commercial content, while restricting visibility for posts directing users to purchase outside TikTok Shop.

Malaysian regulators may seize the opportunity to test how these updated guidelines will be enforced locally, especially in areas where misinformation has social or political implications.

Global regulatory pressures mount

TikTok’s challenges in Malaysia mirror wider struggles the company faces globally. In the EU, the Digital Services Act has introduced sweeping obligations for platforms to curb misinformation, while the UK’s Online Safety Act and U.S. legislative efforts are increasing compliance demands.

Analysts suggest that TikTok’s tightening of AI rules and emphasis on proactive content moderation reflect an attempt to align with these laws while maintaining user trust. However, the Malaysian summons underscores how local governments are willing to take a more forceful approach when platforms fail to meet expectations.

Minister Fahmi has warned that Malaysia will “keep summoning platforms” until they demonstrate full compliance with national regulations. This indicates that TikTok, and other major platforms, may face recurring scrutiny unless they improve response times and demonstrate stronger accountability.

The post TikTok to Meet Malaysian Authorities Over Fake News Handling appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017706+%3,09
GAINS
GAINS$0,02647-%0,82
Raydium
RAY$3,432+%0,97
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/03 13:44
Partager
XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP Ledger (XRPL) is getting a major nod from a leading fintech giant following the establishment of a strategic partnership aimed at advancing the global digital supply chain for financial applications. Linklogis, a leading Chinese-based supply chain fintech giant, reportedly announced its new collaboration with the leading decentralized blockchain ledger, XRPL. The partnership marks a tactical move to develop a deployment strategy to enable Linklogis’s digital supply chain finance application to run on the XRP Ledger. Post-deployment goals include facilitating commercialization on a wider scale and authorizing cross-border settlements for digital assets supported by real-world transactions. In the long term, both parties aim to strengthen the partnership through the exploration of Stablecoins, supply chain finance innovation, trading of supply chain finance RWA assets with a focus on smart contracts, and the intersection of blockchain and AI in the broader trade finance sector. While XRPL is notable for its commitment to providing solutions for business through the facilitation of financial transactions, the partnership is poised to position XRPL as a noteworthy force in advancing enterprise-grade real-world assets. Advertisement &nbsp For Linklogis, the partnership once again underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing supply chain finance through innovative technology. In 2019, Linklogis launched a cross-border business with a global reach, offering services in 27 countries worldwide. By 2024, it had processed RMB 20.7 billion ($2.88 billion) in cross-border assets. However, this is not the firm’s first move into the blockchain and crypto sector. Back in 2024, Linklogis launched a DeFi innovation lab named SuperFi Labs—the DeFi project aimed to develop on-chain consumer products.  SuperFi Labs would go on to serve two primary audiences with RWA products designed for users interested in its assets and DeFi-based products for another arm of its business. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-gets-big-nod-from-china-as-fintech-giant-leverages-xrpl-for-supply-chain-applications/
RealLink
REAL$0,06024+%4,42
Movement
MOVE$0,1186-%0,25
CROSS
CROSS$0,21328+%0,67
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/03 14:32
Partager
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
U
U$0,01317-%12,20
TIA
TIA$1,612+%1,96
IO
IO$0,539-%2,88
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

XRP Gets Big Nod from China as Fintech Giant Leverages XRPL for Supply Chain Applications ⋆ ZyCrypto

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency

How I Turned $20 Into a Trading System That Pays Me Weekly — Without Staring at the Charts All Day