Tilted Partners with SCARCITY to Transform Gaming and Social Media Ownership

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 12:00
 Tilted has recently announced its strategic collaboration with SCARCITY to transform gaming and social media management and ownership. This partnership aims to redefine the interaction of creators, gamers, and communities. Unlike centralized control, both platforms put the whole world towards digital ownership, where every action will be transparent, fair, and rewarding.

Tilted, a platform for gameplay-value and gamified streaming, has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, SCARCITY, is a decentralized social media network, providing users with return ownership and revenue.

Tilted and SCARCITY as a Perfect Match for Gamers and Creators

Tilted and SCARCITY, by combining efforts, aim to address today’s most pressing issues in the digital ecosystem. The main issue is centralized platforms, which restrict monetization, dominate user data, and capture the lion’s share of revenue.

Tilted is set to reshape gameplay into tangible value, allowing gamers to annotate and tag live-streamed moments. They can also clip highlights while monetizing their creativity and maintaining their digital assets. SCARCITY, as a true provider, is poised to empower social media users through their decentralized content. The platform uses its power to provide data, revenue, and influence to the community, not corporations.

As a result, a powerful integration comes into place, making social media and gaming free from the shackles of centralized systems. Through this partnership, both platforms, social media and gaming, strengthen one another’s position rather than working in silos. The partnership covers the areas of gameplay clips enhanced by SCARCITY’s decentralized network. It further encourages creators and players to become stakeholders and make fair monetization of their models.

Building the Digital Future for Community

Tilted and SCARCITY, by joining hands, are set to empower people. Tilted already boasts a thriving community of 300,000 users, achieving over 563 million players in Steam titles. On the other side, SCARCITY strives to provide a social model that resists censorship. By joining efforts, both platforms aim to accelerate global adoption. 

Through their efforts, both officials are set to solidify their commitments towards fairness, transparency, and data sovereignty. They ensure that every action, ranging from content posting to in-game asset trading, must be rewarded and verifiable.

Tilted and SCARCITY place ownership directly into the hands of their community. By doing this, both platforms are poised to rewrite the rules of digital entertainment while heading towards the foundation of the digital future. In this future, creators and communities will be able to thrive together.

