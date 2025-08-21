Tim Scott hopes for bipartisan digital asset bill passage

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 21:22
DAR Open Network
D$0.03195-3.61%
RealLink
REAL$0.05106-0.77%
GET
GET$0.009915-2.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10027+0.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021179+0.20%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. Tim Scott hopes for bipartisan digital asset bill passage

United States Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), who chairs the Senate Banking Committee and spearheads efforts to pass a digital asset market structure bill, said that certain Democratic Party lawmakers are “standing in the way” of the legislation’s progress.

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday, Scott reportedly said that he believes he can get between 12 to 18 Democrats to vote for his digital asset market structure bill, but that leading Democrats, such as vocal digital currency-critic Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), are hampering progress.

“The forces against it, let me just say it clearly, like Elizabeth Warren, standing in the way of Democrats wanting to participate,” Scott said, as reported by The Block on August 19.

He added that the virulent opposition of such figures as Warren is “a real force to overcome.”

Scott—along with fellow Senate Banking Committee Republicans Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and Bernie Moreno (R-OH)—released a discussion draft of their digital asset market structure bill, also known as the ‘Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025,’ on July 22.

The 35-page draft primarily addresses the uncertainty over how to classify various digital assets and which regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has jurisdiction over those assets.

Its provisions include defining an “ancillary asset” to clarify which digital assets are not securities, requiring the SEC to exempt certain offers or sales of ancillary assets from SEC registration, and pressing the regulator to “more clearly define what constitutes an investment contract.”

The draft also directs the SEC to tailor existing requirements to digital asset activity, “so that regulations are no longer outdated, unnecessary, or unduly burdensome in light of the unique technological characteristics of digital assets.”

According to an accompanying press release for the draft bill, it builds on the CLARITY Act, a similar bill already passed by the House of Representatives earlier in July by a vote of 294-134, with 78 Democrats in favor.

If Scott was to get the required Democratic support to pass his Senate bill, it would eventually need to be combined with the House’s CLARITY Act, and a single piece of legislation would be agreed upon. Although in theory, as the Senate draft bill is largely based on the more substantial House bill, this shouldn’t prove an insurmountable task.

Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025

The 35-page discussion draft for Scott’s bill is somewhat shorter than the 254-page CLARITY Act on which it builds, but it does outline a number of key changes and looks at “strengthening concepts established” by CLARITY, as well as “expanding on those ideas to further encourage innovation and regulatory clarity for digital assets.”

Key among the issues covered is a reduced role for the SEC, formerly the bane of the digital asset industry under its previous chairman, Gary Gensler. Since President Trump’s pick, Paul Atkins, has taken over as chairman, the regulator has veered from the ‘regulation by enforcement’ approach favored by Gensler and taken a decidedly more lenient stance on the digital asset space.

Despite this, the Senate market structure bill seeks to hand greater responsibility for regulating digital assets to the CFTC.

Another core area of emphasis in the draft was defining ‘ancillary assets’, aka tokens that aren’t securities and thus beyond the SEC’s purview. The SEC would be instructed to exempt or ignore certain offers or sales of ancillary assets, including those whose gross sales proceeds don’t exceed $75 million per year over four years.

The SEC would also be told to tailor existing requirements to digital asset activity, rather than apply “outdated, unnecessary, or unduly burdensome” rules to digital assets.

Other key points in the draft bill include requiring the creation of examination standards for digital assets, encourages private sector entities to partner with federal law enforcement to detect and deter illicit finance, and ensuring financial holding companies can use digital asset systems to offer “any activity, function, product, or service that banks are otherwise authorized by law to perform, provide, or deliver.”

When publishing the draft in July, Scott said, “My colleagues and I in the House and Senate share the same goal: to provide clear rules of the road for digital assets that protect investors, foster innovation, and keep the future of digital finance anchored in America.”

This was echoed by Senator Lummis, who said that the draft “represents a thoughtful, balanced approach that will provide the clarity our innovators need while providing robust consumer protections.”

She added that the market structure legislation “will establish clear distinctions between digital asset securities and commodities, modernize our regulatory framework, and position the United States as the global leader in digital asset innovation.”

These goals also, by-and-large, fit the description of the House of Representatives bill that formed the foundation of the proposals in the Senate draft bill.

CLARITY Act

The CLARITY Act was passed in the House of Representatives during July’s ‘crypto-week’—a week of intensive debate and legislative voting in order to make progress on a number of stalled digital asset-related bills—along with the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoin regulation, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

Much like its subsequent Senate sister bill, chief amongst the CLARITY Act’s priorities was to resolve the longstanding jurisdictional confusion around which digital assets fall under the oversight of the SEC versus the CFTC.

The CLARITY Act would hand the primary responsibility for regulating digital assets to the CFTC, with a lesser role for the SEC.

The SEC would be granted additional jurisdiction over specific forms of digital assets, such as ‘permitted payment stablecoins’ as defined under the GENIUS Act. However, the CFTC would retain authority over stablecoin transactions on a CFTC-registered platform and have primary regulatory responsibility over spot digital commodities.

Among the CLARITY Act other provisions, it exempts secondary distributions of digital assets—the sale of assets by someone who is not the issuer—from being deemed an investment contract, and thus a form of regulated security under the Howey test; and it creates a new category of regulated entity called ‘Qualified Digital Asset Custodians’—to be governed by the CFTC—which would be entities that hold digital assets on behalf of Act-registered persons or entities.

The CLARITY Act currently sits with the Senate, awaiting debate, possible amendments, and eventually a vote.

At some point, it will also need to be married with the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025. However, Senator Scott first had to get the votes for his market structure bill to pass, and time was running out on the self-imposed deadline of September 30, which he laid down at a press briefing in June.

Warren objects

One Democrat that is unlikely to be won over is Senator Warren, who has been calling for stronger rules and enforcement in the digital asset market for years.

At a July hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, Warren emphasized that above all, there was a need for digital asset regulation that reduces the risk of fraud, money laundering, and terrorist financing. In this regard, she argued the proposed Republican legislation left a lot to be desired.

“I’m concerned that what my Republican colleagues are aiming for is another industry handout that gives the crypto lobby exactly its wish list: The blessing of the government’s approval, combined with crypto rules that are weaker than the rules every other financial actor must follow,” Warren said.

Watch: Brad Feld Explains the Dot-Com Mistake We’re Repeating

frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen>

Source: https://coingeek.com/tim-scott-hopes-for-bipartisan-digital-asset-bill-passage/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0149-21.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.434-4.09%
XRP
XRP$2.8871-0.38%
Partager
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Partager
Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

BitcoinWorld Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership Exciting news from the world of blockchain! Optimism (OP), a leading Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution, recently announced a groundbreaking Optimism Flashbots partnership. This collaboration is set to bring lightning-fast, verifiable sequencing to the Superchain and the broader OP Stack ecosystem. For users and developers alike, this means a significant leap towards quicker transaction confirmations and a noticeably smoother overall experience on Optimism-powered networks. What Does the Optimism Flashbots Partnership Mean for the Superchain? The core of this exciting development lies in enhancing how transactions are ordered and processed on Optimism’s network. Flashbots, a highly respected name in the blockchain space, provides open, production-grade infrastructure that currently powers over 90% of all Ethereum blocks. This impressive track record highlights their expertise in secure and efficient transaction ordering. Now, the very same cutting-edge technology will be integrated directly into the OP Stack sequencing process. This integration aims to deliver several key advantages, transforming the user experience and developer capabilities: Faster Confirmations: Transactions will be processed and finalized much more rapidly, significantly reducing waiting times for users and improving application responsiveness. Enhanced Verifiability: The sequencing process becomes more transparent and auditable, increasing trust and security for all network participants. Smoother User Experience: Reduced latency and improved reliability translate directly into a more pleasant and seamless interaction with decentralized applications (dApps) and services built on Optimism. Robust Infrastructure: Leveraging Flashbots’ battle-tested technology provides a solid, resilient foundation for the Superchain’s future growth and stability, ensuring the network can handle increasing demand. Essentially, the Optimism Flashbots partnership is about optimizing the very backbone of the network to handle more activity with greater efficiency and integrity. It’s a strategic move to future-proof the ecosystem. Unlocking Speed and Reliability: How Will Users Benefit? Think about your daily online interactions. We expect instant responses, whether sending a message, streaming content, or making a purchase. In the blockchain world, transaction speed and reliability directly impact usability and adoption. With this strategic partnership, users on Optimism-based chains can anticipate a significant improvement in their daily interactions with dApps, from DeFi protocols to NFT marketplaces. Moreover, developers building on the OP Stack will find it easier to create applications that require high throughput and predictable transaction finality. This move also reinforces Optimism’s commitment to decentralization and resilience, as it adopts a proven, open-source solution for a critical network function. Flashbots’ expertise in managing transaction ordering, particularly in mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) concerns, means a fairer and more predictable environment for all users. The shared sequencer, a key component of the Superchain vision, will benefit immensely from Flashbots’ expertise. This collaboration is not just about raw speed; it’s also about creating a more fair and efficient transaction environment, minimizing potential negative impacts on user costs and experience. The Optimism Flashbots partnership truly elevates the operational standards of the Superchain. Building the Future: The Broader Impact of this Optimism Flashbots Partnership The Superchain vision aims to create a unified network of chains built on the OP Stack, all sharing security and communication. The integration of Flashbots’ sequencing technology is a crucial step towards realizing this ambitious goal. It ensures that as more chains join the Superchain, the underlying infrastructure can scale efficiently while maintaining high standards of performance and security across the entire ecosystem. This move highlights Optimism’s proactive approach to adopting best-in-class solutions to improve its ecosystem. By partnering with a leader like Flashbots, Optimism strengthens its position as a preferred Layer 2 for developers and users seeking a high-performance, secure, and user-friendly blockchain experience. The long-term implications include fostering a more vibrant and accessible decentralized application landscape, driving innovation and broader adoption of blockchain technology. The collaboration also sets a precedent for how Layer 2 solutions can work with specialized infrastructure providers to enhance core functionalities, moving towards a more robust and decentralized future for the entire Web3 space. In conclusion, the Optimism Flashbots partnership marks a pivotal moment for the Superchain and the wider Layer 2 ecosystem. It promises to deliver a truly superior blockchain experience, characterized by unparalleled speed, enhanced verifiability, and robust infrastructure. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for how scaling solutions can leverage specialized protocols to achieve their ambitious goals, ultimately benefiting every participant in the network and paving the way for a more efficient decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the Optimism Flashbots partnership? A1: The primary goal is to bring fast, verifiable sequencing to Optimism’s Superchain and OP Stack, leading to quicker transaction confirmations and a smoother user experience. Q2: How does Flashbots contribute to this partnership? A2: Flashbots provides its proven, open, production-grade infrastructure, which currently powers over 90% of Ethereum blocks, to handle transaction sequencing for Optimism’s ecosystem. Q3: What benefits will users see from this collaboration? A3: Users can expect significantly faster transaction finality, enhanced security through verifiability, and an overall smoother and more reliable experience when interacting with dApps on Optimism-based chains. Q4: How does this partnership impact the Superchain vision? A4: It’s a crucial step towards realizing the Superchain’s goal of a unified network of OP Stack chains, ensuring scalable, high-performance, and secure infrastructure as the ecosystem grows. Q5: Does this partnership address MEV concerns? A5: Yes, Flashbots’ expertise in transaction ordering includes mitigating Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) exploitation, contributing to a fairer and more predictable environment for users. Did you find this article insightful? Share this exciting news about the Optimism Flashbots partnership with your network on social media and help spread the word about the future of blockchain scaling! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01919+0.05%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004912+3.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10027+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 22:05
Partager
Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma

Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma

Lao Deng can only go crazy once. Old readers may remember that the third article published by this account was "Bodhi", a content-oriented gadget based on the Arweave storage chain.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00034+30.76%
MAY
MAY$0.04726-0.48%
Partager
PANews2025/07/02 11:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Optimism Unlocks Lightning-Fast Transactions with Revolutionary Flashbots Partnership

Jump returns with Shelby: the "speed of light ambition" in the storage track and the AWS dilemma

Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Sees Astounding $120M Investment from Cantor Fitzgerald Family

MetaMask breaks ground with wallet-native stablecoin mUSD