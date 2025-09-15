To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors

2025/09/15
Keep3rV1 is a decentralized protocol that aims to connect job providers (requesters) with job executors (keepers) in the Ethereum ecosystem.


Keepers perform tasks for the job providers, which can range from executing smart contracts to providing off-chain data. Keep3rV1 provides a marketplace for these services, creating an environment where participants can interact and transact.


KP3R is the native utility token of the Keep3rV1 protocol. It serves several key purposes:, including the governance, where KP3R token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the protocol. They can propose and vote on changes to the system, such as parameter adjustments and upgrades.


Keepers who execute jobs on the platform are rewarded with KP3R tokens. Additionally, KP3R tokens can be staked to participate in the platform’s decision-making and earn staking rewards.


Keep3rV1’s goal is to create an efficient and decentralized network for outsourcing tasks within the Ethereum ecosystem, helping to address scalability and resource constraints while providing opportunities for participants to earn rewards.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. 

Source: https://coinidol.com/keep3rv1-kp3r-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
"Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After 'Just Kill Them' Remarks About Some Homeless

The post "Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After 'Just Kill Them' Remarks About Some Homeless appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should "just kill" homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a "Fox & Friends" discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.
My Big Coin execs to pay nearly $26M in fines to CTFC

The CFTC said that My Big Coin investors might not get their money back as the alleged operators "may not have sufficient funds or assets."
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
