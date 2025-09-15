To Connect Job Providers With Job Executors

Keep3rV1 is a decentralized protocol that aims to connect job providers (requesters) with job executors (keepers) in the Ethereum ecosystem.



Keepers perform tasks for the job providers, which can range from executing smart contracts to providing off-chain data. Keep3rV1 provides a marketplace for these services, creating an environment where participants can interact and transact.



KP3R is the native utility token of the Keep3rV1 protocol. It serves several key purposes:, including the governance, where KP3R token holders have the ability to participate in the governance of the protocol. They can propose and vote on changes to the system, such as parameter adjustments and upgrades.



Keepers who execute jobs on the platform are rewarded with KP3R tokens. Additionally, KP3R tokens can be staked to participate in the platform’s decision-making and earn staking rewards.



Keep3rV1’s goal is to create an efficient and decentralized network for outsourcing tasks within the Ethereum ecosystem, helping to address scalability and resource constraints while providing opportunities for participants to earn rewards.









Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.