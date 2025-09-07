To Enhance Trust Between Supply Chain Participants

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:11
SUku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain project that focuses on supply chain and sustainability solutions.


SUKU aims to provide transparency, traceability, and sustainability to global supply chains using blockchain technology. The platform is designed to benefit both consumers and businesses by enhancing trust and accountability in supply chain operations. 

Supply chain solutions


SUKU focuses on addressing challenges in supply chain management by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a secure and immutable ledger for tracking and verifying the origin, authenticity, and journey of products in the supply chain.


SUKU operates on a blockchain network to ensure data transparency and security. This blockchain records and verifies product information, transactions, and supply chain events.


SUKU is the native cryptocurrency token of the SUKU platform.


SUKU tokens can be used for payments within the SUKU ecosystem, including fees for accessing and utilizing supply chain data.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/suku-suku-token/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
