To Simplify Trading While Reducing The Dependency On Centralized Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized liquidity protocol and cryptocurrency that aims to provide automated and continuous liquidity for decentralized applications (DApps) and tokens on various blockchain networks.



Constant reserve ratio and reduced slippage



Bancor’s platform facilitates the creation of liquidity pools and the exchange of tokens without the need for a traditional order book or a centralized exchange. The protocol is designed to enhance liquidity, reduce slippage, and enable easy token conversions. It’s algorithmic model uses a constant reserve ratio to calculate token prices within liquidity pools, enabling predictable and consistent token conversion rates.



The automated market-making model used by Bancor helps reduce slippage, which is the difference between the expected and actual price of a token when trading.

Token bridge



Bancor provides a token bridge that enables the movement of tokens between different blockchain networks, facilitating interoperability.



Unlike traditional exchanges, Bancor doesn’t rely on an order book for trading. Instead, it offers liquidity directly from the automated liquidity pools.



BNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Bancor network. It is used for staking, providing liquidity. BNT holders can participate in the governance of the Bancor protocol by proposing and voting on changes, improvements, and updates.







