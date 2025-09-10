Today Ethereum and Solana are also doing well.

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 02:00
Today, Tuesday, September 9, 2025, so far it has been a good day for the crypto markets. 

To be honest, an increase in volatility is expected shortly, but what has emerged so far can be quite promising.

It is primarily Bitcoin that is providing good indications, but Ethereum and Solana are also performing quite well.

The Positive Signals of Bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin has slightly recovered compared to the end of last week, returning to around $113,000.

At this moment, the key dynamic seems to be related to the interest rate cuts by the Fed.

Wednesday, September 17, or next week, the Fed will announce its decision on rates. 

The markets have already priced in the minimum cut, that is, only 25 basis points, but since last Friday, the possibility of a more substantial cut, of 50 points, is also gaining ground. 

For example, on Polymarket just today the probabilities of this second hypothesis jumped to 17%, while yesterday they were below 10%, and last week even below 5%.

If the Fed were to cut rates more than expected from now until the end of the year, the value of the dollar on international foreign exchange markets could fall, thus causing the Dollar Index to drop and likely causing Bitcoin to rise. 

In fact, the Dollar Index today has fallen well below the support set at 97.7 points, which had held since before mid-August, thus giving confidence to speculators on Bitcoin. 

Today, new data on the US labor market will be released, which could increase the likelihood of a 50-point cut as early as September, and the day after tomorrow, the inflation data for August in the US will be published, which could also strengthen this hypothesis, or weaken it. 

In light of all this, the +3% of BTC in the last seven days should not be surprising. 

The Trend of Ethereum

Ethereum is currently doing well, although slightly worse than Bitcoin. 

However, compared to seven days ago, the price of ETH is less than 1% higher, while compared to thirty days ago it is at +4%, compared to BTC’s -5%.

It should be noted, however, that from the first decade of May to the last of August, the price of Ethereum in Bitcoin jumped from 0.019 BTC to 0.042 BTC, although in the last two weeks it has fallen below 0.039 BTC. 

In other words, Ethereum has appreciated significantly compared to Bitcoin over the last four months, except for the last two weeks. This explains why in the last seven days ETH’s performance is lower than BTC’s, but over the last thirty days it is positive compared to a negative Bitcoin. 

The real important thing, however, is to know if the Ethereum bullrun will resume. 

To be honest, the trend of Ethereum is still in a full bull market, even though the bull run of the past months has been interrupted for about two weeks. However, it is possible that it might resume. 

At this moment, however, Ethereum does not seem to have the strength to restart on its own, especially since the attention has shifted to Bitcoin. 

At this point, it will probably be necessary to wait for a recovery of Bitcoin that also generally revives the crypto markets. Subsequently, the bullrun of Ethereum might also resume. 

It should not be forgotten that in August ETH recorded its highest price ever, in dollars, surpassing $4,900 for the first time, although it may already have the potential to push even further in the coming weeks, possibly even above $5,000. 

The Trend of Solana

Solana is performing better than both Ethereum and Bitcoin in recent weeks. 

In the face of a +1.7% in the last 24 hours, the price of SOL has risen by 9% in the last seven days, and by 21% in the last thirty. 

However, the all-time highs recorded in January above the $290 mark still seem slightly distant. 

The point is that the mini-bubble at the end of 2024 that led Solana to new all-time highs was primarily generated by the memecoin market, which significantly weakened in the following months. 

However, memecoins usually go in spurts, so the fact that their market weakened in the first half of 2025 does not mean that it cannot strengthen in the second half of the year. In this case, there is almost always a continuous up and down, although in the end, for memecoins, the declines risk being more frequent than the rises in the long term. 

And so the price of Solana in April had plummeted to just over $100, only to then rebound almost immediately, climbing back to at least above $150. 

Note that there have actually been three rebounds, all with rising lows, and the last one seems to still be ongoing. 

The first one concluded in mid-May, while the second started at the end of June at around $130 and ended in late July above $200.

The one still ongoing started in early August from around $160, and today it has reached its local peak above $215.

At this moment it is difficult to say how much longer it will last, but given that during this year, and the previous year, prices have only been higher in two periods, at this point it might also stop temporarily. However, if it continues, it is not impossible that it could rise enough to attempt to challenge the all-time highs again.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/09/today-ethereum-and-solana-are-also-doing-well/

