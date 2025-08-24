Today’s NYT ‘Connections’ Hints And Answers For Sunday, August 24th

Today’s Connections Credit: NYT / Erik Kain

Looking for a little help with your Sunday Connections puzzle? If you’re looking for extra clues – or the answers – you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find an extra set of hints, the categories for each group and, finally, the solution to today’s puzzle.

Today’s wasn’t the trickiest Connections ever, by the way. I think this is often dependent on personal experience, as grouping connected words requires context and that comes down to each individual, but today’s I think will be seen by many as pretty easy. The Connections Bot gives it a 3/5 difficulty, so I suppose that makes it “moderate”. I didn’t make any mistakes. I still think this game would be better if it had 17 words to choose from, with one “poison” word that on normal mode just didn’t fit anything and on hard mode results in an automatic loss. Maybe I’ll make my own version!

In any case, we have a Connections to solve, so let’s group some words!

How To Play Connections

Connections is the second-most popular NYT Games puzzle game outside of the main crossword itself, and an extremely fun, free offering that will get your brain moving every day. Play it right here.

The goal is to take a group of 16 words and find links between four pairs of four of them. They could be specific categories of terms, or they could be little world puzzles where words may come before or after them you need to figure out. And they get more complicated from there.

There is only one set of right answers for this, and you only get a certain number of tries so you can’t just spam around until you find something. There are difficulty tiers coded by color, which will usually go from yellow, blue/green to purple as difficulty increases, so know that going in and when you start linking them together.

You pick the four words you think are linked and either you will get a solve and a lit up row that shows you how you were connected. If you’re close, it will tell you that you’re one away. Again, four mistakes you lose, but if you want to know the answers without failing, either come here, or delete your web cookies and try again. If you want to play more puzzles, you can get an NYT Games subscription to access the full archives of all past puzzles.

What Are Today’s Connections Hints For Sunday, August 10th?

These are the hints that are laid out on the puzzle board itself, but after that, we will get into spoiler territory with some hints and eventually the answers. First, here are today’s Connections words:

KING

BOTTLE

COLD

CLOSE

RENT

RATTLE

CORAL

CURTAIN

SPLIT

DE CANTER

GAR TER

TORN

CARAFE

BOOTY

CLEF T

GLASS

Hints for the Connections groups today are:

🟡Yellow group – Filled with a red or white drink.

Filled with a red or white drink. 🔵Blue group – Careful, they bite.

Careful, they bite. 🟢Green group – Twain something.

Twain something. 🟣Purple group – Add each of these words in front of another word.

What Are Today’s Connections Groups?

Alright, the full spoilers follow here as we get into what the groups are today:

🟡Yellow group – Wine Vessels

Wine Vessels 🔵Blue group – Kinds of snakes

Kinds of snakes 🟢Green group – Ripped

Ripped 🟣Purple group – _____CALL

What Are Today’s Connections Answers?

The full-on answers are below for each group, finally inserting the four words in each category. Spoilers follow if you do not want to get this far. The Connections answers are:

🟡Yellow group – Bottle, Carafe, Decanter, Glass

Bottle, Carafe, Decanter, Glass 🔵Blue group – Coral, Garter, King, Rattle

Coral, Garter, King, Rattle 🟢Green group – Cleft, Rent, Split, Torn

Cleft, Rent, Split, Torn 🟣Purple group – Booty, Close, Cold, Curtain

Today’s Connections Screenshot: Erik Kain

I solved this one incredibly quickly today, which is not the case with many Connections puzzles. The yellow words were all so obvious that I just plugged them in and was completely unsurprised when they turned up yellow. The green words weren’t much more difficult. The orc was CLEFT in twain by the dwarf’s greataxe. The castle doors were RENT apart by the wizard’s lightning bolt. The armies were SPLIT in half when the dragon’s fire breath descended upon them. The knight’s cloak was TORN apart by the ghoul’s sharp claws. None of these words really even go with anything in any other group potentially, which is where all the challenge in this puzzle comes from. At least BOTTLE could go with RATTLE for baby-themed words.

This left me with just blue and purple. As someone who has always been fascinated by snakes – not a fan of snakes, but intrigued by them (I’d never want one as a pet!) – the blue group was, again, quite obvious. GARTER snakes are the least daunting in this group. RATTLE snakes are the kindest, giving you a friendly warning. KING Cobras are rather terrifying, unless you have a mongoose handy. CORAL snakes are almost as frightening. Partly, it’s because they’re smaller. At least a King Cobra is big enough that you’ll see it coming. Both are incredibly venomous and deadly, but the Coral snake has more neurotoxic venom on a drop-for-drop basis.

Did you know that King Cobras can reach 18-feet in length? This makes them the largest venomous snake in the world, and now I’m picturing encountering one that’s nearly twice the length a basketball hoop is high. Even with Rikki-tikki-tavi at my side, I think I’d be cooked.

All told, a reasonably challenging puzzle! How did you do?

Find more guides to Wordle, Strands and the Mini Crossword on my blog where you can also follow me for TV and movie and video game coverage. Read my weekend streaming guide right here.