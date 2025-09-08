Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Monday, September 8th

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT

But first let’s solve this Mini Crossword.

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A. Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — C

4A. Eco-conscious diaper option — C

6A. Styles of singing? — H

7A. Invite to one’s loft, say — A

8A. What “yellow” and “mellow” do — R

Down

1D. What yellow and purple do, some say — C

2D. Like many an endearing goofball — D

3D. Play, as a guitar — S

4D. Burn slightly — C

5D. Overblown promotion — H

Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

1A. Music purchases of the ’90s and early 2000s — CDS

4A. Eco-conscious diaper option — CLOTH

6A. Styles of singing? — HARRY

7A. Invite to one’s loft, say — ASK UP

8A. What “yellow” and “mellow” do — RHYME

Down

1D. What yellow and purple do, some say — CLASH

2D. Like many an endearing goofball — DORKY

3D. Play, as a guitar — STRUM

4D. Burn slightly — CHAR

5D. Overblown promotion — HYPE

Today’s Mini Screenshot: Erik Kain

I didn’t have too much trouble with this one. The first clue that I wasn’t sure about was 6-Across (Styles of singing?) which later turned out to be Harry, as in the pop-star Harry Styles. Other than that, none of these were particularly difficult, though maybe if you were born in the last 20 years you might not know what CDS are, and maybe haven’t encountered CLOTH diapers just yet.

