It’s Thor’s Day, which means Odin has his day yesterday, which also means that I handed out an extra riddle for Wordle Wednesday. Today, I give you the answer. This was the riddle:

Where can you finish a book without finishing a sentence?

The answer: Prison. (I’ll allow jail, though you really serve sentences in prison; jail is more of a staging grounds).

Okay, Wordle time!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPINE (480 words remaining)

The Hint: Enthusiastic praise.

The Clue: This Wordle begins with a vowel.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordles with Wordle Bot right here.

I wish I’d gone with SPITE instead of SPINE today. That would have narrowed my remaining words a lot more off the bat. SPINE left me with a whopping 480 solutions, and ALERT only cut that down to 9, though I did have three yellow boxes. The Wordle Bot did not approve of my next guess, TOWEL (suggesting MOTEL instead) but I only had one possible solution left: EXTOL for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and another for beating me. Our August totals widen once again:

Erik: 8 points

Wordle Bot: 15 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

Extol comes from Latin extollere “to raise up, exalt, praise highly,” formed from ex- “out, up” + tollere “to lift, raise.” It entered Middle English via Old French (extoller) in the 14th century, keeping the sense of “praise highly.”

