Today’s Wordle #1535 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 1st

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Labor Day is an interesting holiday for Americans. We have a tendency, in our political discourse, to at once celebrate hard working Americans and besmirch the idea of organized labor and labor rights. Of course, most people don’t want us to go back to the days of child labor and industrial-era inequality, but then most voters tend to vote against their own interests and in favor of the rich and powerful.

That’s largely thanks to a constant, toxic deluge of controversial identity politics that all but ensures that everyone is comfortably and effectively divided. That’s all the time I have on the soap box, I’m afraid. I’d just urge everyone to remember that we are all a lot better off united by common cause than divided by what keeps us apart—and at one another’s throats. It may be inexcusably naive, but I still believe we have more in common than the other way around, whatever your political stripe may be.

And with that brief meditation out of the way, I give you today’s Wordle.

Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPIRE (47 words remaining)

The Hint: Not the most.

The Clue: This Wordle has two vowels in a row.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPIRE was a good opening guess, leaving me with just 47 words. But CHAOS only cut that number down to four, and I had a hard choice. The words I came up with were YEAST, FEAST, BEAST and LEAST. I tried to remember which of these had been used before and the only one I was pretty certain hadn’t been, was LEAST. So I went with that, and lucky for me it was the Wordle!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

Unlucky for me, the Wordle Bot got massively, inexplicably lucky today and guessed in two. That means the Bot gets 2 points for the guess and 1 point for beating me. I get 1 point for guessing in three and -1 for losing to the Bot, who takes a day-one September lead:

Erik: 0 points

Wordle Bot: 3 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word least comes from Old English lǣstT, the superlative of lǣs meaning “less.” It ultimately traces back to Proto-Germanic laisistaz (“smallest, least”), from the root lais-, “small, less.” Cognates appear in other Germanic languages, such as Old High German leist (“least”) and Gothic laists (“track, trace”). So least originally meant “the smallest in degree, the lowest amount.”

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!