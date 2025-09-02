Today’s Wordle #1536 Hints And Answer For Tuesday, September 2nd

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 07:51
SIX
SIX$0.02151+1.27%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04373-16.22%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8668+8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017-8.21%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Labor Day has come and gone and here we are, the dog days of summer. Three weeks left and then Fall falls into our lap, leafy and cool. We have a Wordle to solve this fine September day. Let’s solve it!

Looking for Monday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: GRAPE (67 words remaining)

The Hint: Strength.

The Clue: This Wordle has three consonants in a row.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

GRAPE was actually a decent opener today, leaving me with just 67 possible solutions. INGOT only cut that number to 7, however, and SWIFT was worse, leaving me with four words to choose from. I was even thinking strategically there, trying to eliminate FIGHT and SIGHT and WIGHT and what have you. I guessed MIGHT next and, lucky for me, that was the Wordle.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I each get 0 for guessing in four and 0 for tying, and our September scores remain:

Erik: 0 points

Wordle Bot: 3 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word might comes from Old English miht or meaht, meaning “power, strength, ability.” It is related to Old High German maht (“power”), Old Norse máttur, and Gothic mahts. All go back to Proto-Germanic mahtiz (“power, ability”), which in turn derives from Proto-Indo-European magh- meaning “to be able, to have power.”

So originally might referred to strength or ability, and later came to be used as the auxiliary verb expressing possibility.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/01/todays-wordle-1536-hints-and-answer-for-tuesday-september-2nd/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

South Korean retail traders have continued to favor crypto-related stocks instead of high-profile US tech firms amid growing disappointment with companies like Tesla and the global push for digital assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Mining Can’t Keep Up: Companies Buying At Quadruple Pace – Report Tesla Loses Ground, Bitmine Gains Momentum On Monday, Bloomberg reported that […]
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.58%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03629+2.51%
Wink
LIKE$0.011188-4.72%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 09:00
Partager
Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

The post Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bull markets can be thrilling, with prices climbing and optimism spreading quickly across the investment world. Yet beneath the excitement, history has shown that not all rallies are smooth sailing. Each bull run teaches lessons that remain just as relevant today as they were decades ago. In the crypto space, for example, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been highlighted by analysts as one of the best performing early-stage opportunities in recent years, standing out during a time when investors are searching for the next major winner. Volatility Is Normal and Should Be Expected Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull runs come with sharp dips and corrections along the way. These pullbacks, often 10% or more, are not a sign of weakness but rather a healthy reset that allows for more sustainable growth. Looking back, the 1980s bull market included multiple setbacks, but the S&P 500 still averaged over 17% annual returns. The key takeaway is that trying to time these short-term moves is risky. Staying invested and maintaining a diversified portfolio has historically outperformed panic-driven trading. Don’t Get Swept Up by the Hype When prices surge, enthusiasm can overshadow logic. The late 1990s dot-com bubble remains a prime example of what happens when investors chase hype without fundamentals. Many internet companies had little revenue yet attracted massive capital before collapsing. A similar dynamic can unfold in crypto, where speculative tokens can skyrocket before vanishing just as fast. A disciplined approach –…
Threshold
T$0.01606+1.58%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.97-0.92%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 09:39
Partager
Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on September 2 that according to Cointelegraph, shareholders of Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, approved the increase of authorized shares and the formulation of preferred stock terms, with a maximum issuance amount of US$3.8 billion. The proceeds will be mainly used to acquire Bitcoin. Earlier news broke that Metaplanet shareholders approved three resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting: increasing the total number of authorized shares, allowing for virtual general meetings, and establishing new terms for perpetual preferred stock. Metaplanet's president stated that the company plans to acquire a total of 210,000 bitcoins by 2027.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09971-0.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.039-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 09:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

A whale received 200 million WLFI unlocked last night and sold 10 million WLFI 5 hours ago.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)