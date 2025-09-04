Today’s Wordle #1538 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 4th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I forgot to add the Wordle Wednesday riddle when I published yesterday’s post, but I did add it a little while after. Apologies if you missed it, but you can try to solve it now if so — just don’t read too far ahead for the answer! This was the riddle:

A man runs away from home. He turns left, and keeps running. After some time he turns left again and keeps running. He later turns left once more and runs back home.

Who was the man in the mask?

Answer:

The catcher. This riddle describes someone running around a baseball diamond.

Alright, we have a Wordle to solve.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPARE (289 words remaining).

The Hint: Mix it up.

The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPARE is a good opening guess most of the time, but not so much today. 289 words remained, and one lonely E. I chose all new letters with my second guess, BOINK (a useful word if you’ve already used ‘S’ and ‘R’ and ‘A’ and ‘E’) and this slashed that number down to just 1: BLEND for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

Once again, the Bot and I each get 1 for guessing in three and 0 for tying, boosting our September scores to:

Erik: 2 points

Wordle Bot: 5 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word blend comes from Old English blandan (“to mix, mingle”), which itself derives from Proto-Germanic blandijaną (“to mix, stir, confuse”). Cognates appear in Old Norse (blanda, “to mix”), Old High German (blantan), and Gothic (blandan). The deeper root is Proto-Indo-European bʰlendʰ- (“to make cloudy, mix up, confuse”).

