Today’s Wordle #1545 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 11th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you fine Wordlers an extra puzzle to solve. This one was a visual reasoning puzzle, and quite a challenge in my opinion. At least, nobody got back to me with an answer. This was the challenge:

In the image below, which of the shapes is the odd one out?

Visual puzzle Screenshot: Erik Kain

The answer:

The answer Screenshot: Erik Kain

Here’s why:

In the image, all but one shape is a square.

In the image, all but one shape is green.

In the image, all but one shape is outlined.

In the image, all but one shape is the same size.

The odd one out is the shape with no distinguishing features. It is, oddly enough, the only shape that isn’t “odd” in this context.

On to the Wordle!

Looking for Wednesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPITE (142 words remaining)

The Hint: Sit down.

The Clue: This Wordle begins with two consonants that make one sound.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

Well, I was enormously lucky today. SPITE left me with 142 words and just one yellow box. I decided to try the ‘I’ in a different spot and just picked CHAIR out of thin air. I often do CHOIR when I’ve already used the letter ‘A’ (as in SLATE) but since I hadn’t today, I went with CHAIR. What incredible luck that it should be the Wordle! Huzzah!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 for beating the Bot. That’s 3 points! The Bot gets 1 for guessing in three and then loses it for losing to me. I finally take the lead in September:

Erik: 10 points

Wordle Bot: 7 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word chair comes from Old French chaiere or chaior (meaning “seat, throne”), which in turn comes from Latin cathedra (“seat, chair, throne”), itself from Greek kathedra — literally “a sitting down,” from kata (“down”) + hedra (“seat”). Over time, the meaning shifted from “throne” or “seat of authority” to the everyday piece of furniture we know today.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!