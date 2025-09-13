Today’s Wordle #1547 Hints And Answer For Saturday, September 13th

How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

What a week. Too much in the news. Too much tragedy, too much division. I like Wordle and other puzzle games because anyone can play them and we all play them together. Everyone gets the same Wordle every day, no matter your race, religion or political leanings. It’s a good reminder that we all have more in common than we have differences.

My weekend streaming guide is live, so once you finish your puzzling, be sure to check that out for all the new TV shows and movies out this weekend. Lots to watch, so little time! Okay, let’s solve today’s Wordle!

ForbesWhat To Watch This Weekend: New Shows And Movies To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV And More

Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPINE (65 words remaining)

The Hint: Not the zenith.

The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with consonants.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPINE was a good opening guess, leaving me with two yellow boxes and just 61 words. ANTIC slashed that number down to just five. Of the words I came up with, I chose NADIR because there was a certain irony in it given how I’m feeling about the state of the world at the moment. Huzzah?

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I each get 1 point for guessing in three and 0 for tying. New September totals inch up to:

Erik: 9 points

Wordle Bot: 12 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word nadir comes from Middle English nadir, borrowed from Medieval Latin nadir, which came from Arabic naẓīr as-samt meaning “opposite (of the zenith).” Literally, naẓīr means “counterpart” or “opposite,” and samt means “direction” or “path.” It entered English in the 14th century in its astronomical sense (the point directly opposite the zenith), and later came to mean the lowest point of anything figuratively.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!