Today's Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

2025/09/18 09:05
2025/09/18 09:05
How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

I posted the Wordle Wednesday riddle yesterday, but somehow had deleted it when the post went live, so the riddle itself went up late. If you missed it, my apologies. In any case, the solution is below, but first, here was the (late) riddle:

“I’m the beginning of the end and the end of time and space. I am in everything and surround every place. What am I?”

The answer: The letter “E”. It’s the beginning of End and the end of timE and spacE. It’s in evErything and surrounds Every placE. Kind of clever. It would be much harder if you heard the riddle spoken.

Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: TRAIL (189 words remaining)

The Hint: This Wordle cuts to the bone.

The Clue: This Wordle starts with a silent letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

TRAIL led me nowhere fast. With 189 words remaining and one lonely “I” to guide me, I tried SINGE on my second guess. That cut away everything but four, though I had no idea that was the case at the time. I tried OPINE, since it’s a favorite pastime of mine, but that wasn’t correct. Thankfully, there was only one solution remaining: KNIFE for the win!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Once again, the Bot and I tied with four guesses which means we both get 0 points and our totals for September remain:

Erik: 9 points

Wordle Bot: 18 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word knife comes from Old English cnīf, which meant “knife” or “blade.” It is related to Old Norse knífr (meaning “knife”), which likely influenced its survival in English. Both come from Proto-Germanic knībaz, probably meaning “blade” or “tool for cutting.” The initial k was once pronounced, which is why the word still has a silent k today.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

