Today’s Wordle #1553 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 19th

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:59
DAR Open Network
D$0.03637+1.84%
Threshold
T$0.01717-0.63%
SIX
SIX$0.02191-0.81%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.09044-2.32%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04786+0.35%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s Friday at last! 2XP Friday if you’re playing Competitive Wordle against a friend or against the Wordle Bot or against me, your humble narrator. Let’s solve this Wordle, oh thou Wordlers!

Looking for Thursday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CHOIR (107 words remaining)

The Hint: Not right now.

The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with consonants.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

CHOIR is usually a second guess for me, but I figured I’d give it a try in the opening slot. It wasn’t terrible, leaving me with 107 possible solutions and a green ‘R’. I went with all new letters for my second guess, Wordle Bot’s favorite word SLATE. That left me with just one remaining possibility: LATER for the win! Huzzah!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

The Bot and I each get 1 point for guessing in three and 0 for tying. Double that for 2XP Friday and we each get two. Our September totals inch up, but the Bot is winning by a wide margin:

Erik: 11 points

Wordle Bot: 20 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word later comes from Middle English later, a comparative form of late meaning “more late.” Late itself comes from Old English læt (“slow, sluggish, occurring after the proper time”), which is related to Old High German laz (“slow, idle”) and ultimately from Proto-Germanic lata- (“slow, lazy”). So later literally means “more late” or “comparatively late.”

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/18/todays-wordle-1553-hints-and-answer-for-friday-september-19th/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.009022-6.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791+6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Partager
Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
1
1$0.013946+1,294.60%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0019939+0.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,094.25+0.52%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers’ development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the “Frontier” facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013087-0.47%
READY
READY$0.0201+17.40%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1481+4.44%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Expert Says XRP Supply Shock Is Inevitable, Never Sell Your XRP