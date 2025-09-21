The post Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining) The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12… The post Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining) The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12…

Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:58
SIX
SIX$0.02224+1.45%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.13269+49.98%
SUN
SUN$0.030723+22.75%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04438+2.02%
GET
GET$0.007818+4.08%

How to solve today’s Wordle.

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down!

Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

  • Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.
  • Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.
  • Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining)

The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering.

The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12 remaining possible solutions. I came up with a few, and COVEN just stuck out at me because I’ve been thinking about fall and about Halloween and I figured at least it would knock out a few other words. Lucky for me, it was the Wordle!

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Another win after many, many losses this month. If only it was 2XP Friday! I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 for beating the Bot. The Bot gets 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to me. Our September totals return to neck-and-neck:

Erik: 16 points

Wordle Bot: 18 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

  • Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.
  • If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.
  • Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.
  • You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word coven comes from Middle English covent (meaning “assembly” or “agreement”), which itself comes from Old French covent or couvent (“assembly, convent”), from Latin conventus (“meeting, gathering”), the past participle of convenīre (“to come together, convene”). Its association with witches’ gatherings developed later, around the 17th century, influenced by its use for monastic convents or assemblies.

Be sure to follow me for all your daily puzzle-solving guides, TV show and movie reviews and more here on this blog!

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/09/20/todays-wordle-1555-hints-and-answer-for-sunday-september-21st/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.00929-3.27%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001588-3.22%
RealLink
REAL$0.06282-0.72%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Partager
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000152-6.17%
Partager
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Partager
Kevin Hassett backs Fed’s 25bps rate cut but White House wanted more

Kevin Hassett backs Fed’s 25bps rate cut but White House wanted more

Kevin Hassett, who’s being floated as Donald Trump’s top choice to replace Jerome Powell next year, gave the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cut a thumbs-up. Speaking Thursday on CNBC, he said the quarter-point reduction was a smart call, even though others inside Trump’s orbit wanted the Fed to go much further. Hassett’s comments came a […]
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003361-11.29%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.443+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08965+3.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 22:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Kevin Hassett backs Fed’s 25bps rate cut but White House wanted more

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill