Today’s Wordle #1560 Hints And Answer For Friday, September 26th

In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so double your points, good or bad, and let’s solve this Wordle!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: SPADE (43 words remaining)

The Hint: Just waste time doing frivolous things.

The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

The Answer:

Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

SPADE was a lucky opening guess, giving me two yellow boxes including a yellow ‘D’ which surprised me. I like to use words that have less common letters sometimes (like D or B) because if they end up being right you really narrow down your answers. Alas, even with 43 words remaining I couldn’t quite clinch this one. DAUNT moved my yellow boxes to green and left me with just five remaining words, but DAILY (which I was so certain of!) was one letter off. DALLY ended up being the answer.

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

I think I’m cooked, dearest Wordlers. The Bot has consistently beaten me all month long other than a handful of days, and when it’s not trouncing me, we’re getting ties. I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. That’s -2 for 2XP Friday. The Bot gets 1 point for guessing in three and another for beating me, which is 4 points for 2XP Friday. Our September totals widen even more:

Erik: 14 points

Wordle Bot: 25 points

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word dally comes from Middle English dallyen, meaning “to talk, chat, play, or trifle.” It is probably related to the Old French dalier (“to amuse oneself, make merry”) and may be linked to dal meaning “merriment” or “sport.” By the 14th century it carried the sense of wasting time or lingering idly, and by the 16th century it also gained the connotation of flirtation or playful romantic involvement.

